Who won the Mitsubishi Electric Championship? Final leaderboard explored

The 2024 Mitsubishi Electric Championship kicked off the PGA Tour Champions season, with Steven Alker as the main protagonist. The New Zealander thus achieved the curious record of winning the closing tournament of one season and the opening tournament of the next.

Steven Alker won the 2024 Mitsubishi Electric Championship with a score of 25-under 191. His performance included three rounds of high-quality golf, scoring 65-63-63 at the Hualalai Golf Club in Hawaii.

2024 Mitsubishi Electric Championship Final Leaderboard

Following is the final leaderboard of the 2024 Mitsubishi Electric Championship:

1 Steven Alker -25

2 Harrison Frazar -21

3 Steve Stricker -20

4 David Toms -17

T5 Scott Parel -14

T5 Stewart Cink -14

7 Darren Clarke -13

T8 Jerry Kelly -12

T8 Rocco Mediate -12

T8 Stephen Ames -12

T8 Justin Leonard -12

T12 Mark Hensby -11

T12 Alex Cejka -11

T12 Ken Duke -11

T12 Ernie Els -11

T16 K.J. Choi -10

T16 Vijay Singh -10

T18 Mike Weir -9

T18 Miguel Angel Jiménez -9

T18 Thongchai Jaidee -9

T18 Colin Montgomerie -9

T22 Brett Quigley -7

T22 Bernhard Langer -7

T22 Lee Janzen -7

T25 Tom Lehman -6

T25 Steve Flesch -6

T27 Joe Durant -5

T27 Stephen Dodd -5

T27 Scott McCarron -5

T30 David Duval -4

T30 Rod Pampling -4

T30 Ken Tanigawa -4

T33 Olin Browne -3

T33 Corey Pavin -3

T33 Marco Dawson -3

T33 Paul Broadhurst -3

T37 Billy Andrade -2

T37 Dicky Pride -2

T37 Mark O'Meara -2

T37 Fred Couples -2

41 Jay Haas -1

42 Jeff Sluman E

2024 Mitsubishi Electric Championship highlights

Steven Alker's performance at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship included two eagles, 22 birdies and only one bogey on hole 8 of the first round. The Kiwi was coming off a win at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in November to close out the 2023 season.

Alker stood out at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship for his stunning ability to reach the green in regulation, with an impressive 90.74% (49 out of 54). This coupled with his putting skills (1.65 putts per GIR) paved his way to victory.

This is Alker's eighth win on the PGA Tour Champions, which includes a Senior Major tournament (2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship). In that same year, he was named the tour's Player of The Year.

Steven Alker has rediscovered his career as a professional player on the PGA Tour Champions, as his eight victories have come in just two seasons. He previously played on the PGA Tour and other circuits, with limited success.

The runner-up at the Hualalai Golf Club was Harrison Frazar, four strokes behind Alker. The best player of the 2023 season, Steve Stricker, finished in third place with a score of 20 under.