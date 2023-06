Who won the RBC Canadian Open 2023? Winner and prize money explored

Nick Taylor became the first Canadian to win the RBC Canadian Open since Pat Fletcher registered a victory at Point Grey in 1954. He made a 72-foot eagle putt in the sudden-death playoff on Sunday, June 11, to beat Englishman Tommy Fleetwood.

Taylor jumped into the arms of his caddy after carding the winning eagle, as fellow compatriots Corey Conners, Mike Weir, and Adam Hadwin ran to the field to congratulate him.

Nick Taylor finished with a score of 17-under 271 after shooting a 6-under 66 on Sunday. He entered the playoff with Fleetwood and emerged as the winner while the Englishman had to settle for a P2 finish.

"I'm speechless. This is for all the guys that are here. This is for my family at home," Taylor said after the victory.

RBC Canadian Open 2023 leaderboard and prize money

Nick Taylor took home $1.6 million in prize money from the $9 million purse after winning the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

Tommy Fleetwood received $981K for finishing second, followed by Aaron Rai, who tied for third place with Saturday round leader C.T. Pan, and Tyrrell Hatton, who broke into the top 10 following a dominant second-round performance.

Rory McIlroy, the defending champion, placed ninth, alongside Andrew Novak and Brandon Wu, earning $245,250 in prize money.

Below are the 2023 RBC Canadian Open rankings and prize money:

1 Nick Taylor: -17

Prize money: $1,620,000

2 Tommy Fleetwood -17

Prize money: $981,000

T3 Aaron Rai -16

Prize money: $477,000

T3 Tyrrell Hatton -16

Prize money: $477,000

T3 C.T. Pan -16

Prize money: $477,000

T6 Eric Cole -14

Prize money: $315,000

T6 Mark Hubbard -14

Prize money: $315,000

8 Justin Rose -13

Prize money: $281,250

T9 Andrew Novak -12

Prize money: $245,250

T9 Rory McIlroy -12

Prize money: $245,250

T9 Brandon Wu -12

Prize money: $245,250

T12 Harrison Endycott -11

Prize money: $178,650

T12 Doug Ghim -11

Prize money: $178,650

T12 Harry Higgs -11

Prize money: $178,650

T12 Jonathan Byrd -11

Prize money: $178,650

T12 Adam Hadwin -11

Prize money: $178,650

17 Nate Lashley -10

Prize money: $146,250

T18 Will Gordon -9

Prize money: $132,750

T18 Carl Yuan -9

Prize money: $132,750

T20 Matt Kuchar -8

Prize money: $102,330

T20 Sam Bennett -8

Prize money: $102,330

T20 Lucas Glover -8

Prize money: $102,330

T20 Matt Fitzpatrick -8

Prize money: $102,330

T20 Corey Conners -8

Prize money: $102,330

T25 Ted Potter, Jr. -7

Prize money: $64,850

T25 Ludvig Aberg -7

Prize money: $64,850

T25 Lee Hodges -7

Prize money: $64,850

T25 Dylan Wu -7

Prize money: $64,850

T25 S.H. Kim -7

Prize money: $64,850

T25 Chez Reavie -7

Prize money: $64,850

T25 Ryan Moore -7

Prize money: $64,850

T25 Justin Lower -7

Prize money: $64,850

T25 Alex Smalley -7

Prize money: $64,850

T34 Brendon Todd -6

Prize money: $47,925

T34 Harry Hall -6

Prize money: $47,925

T34 Roger Sloan -6

Prize money: $47,925

T34 Cody Gribble -6

Prize money: $47,925

T38 Sahith Theegala -5

Prize money: $39,150

T38 Greyson Sigg -5

Prize money: $39,150

T38 Patton Kizzire -5

Prize money: $39,150

T38 Seung-Yul Noh -5

Prize money: $39,150

T38 MJ Daffue -5

Prize money: $39,150

T43 Carson Young -4

Prize money: $28,530

T43 Callum Tarren -4

Prize money: $28,530

T43 Shane Lowry -4

Prize money: $28,530

T43 Ryan Gerard -4

Prize money: $28,530

T43 Peter Malnati -4

Prize money: $28,530

T43 Chesson Hadley -4

Prize money: $28,530

T43 Michael Kim -4

Prize money: $28,530

T50 Austin Smotherman -3

Prize money: $22,860

T50 Garrick Higgo -3

Prize money: $22,860

T52 Brent Grant -2

Prize money: $21,438

T52 Jason Dufner -2

Prize money: $21,438

T52 Cameron Percy -2

Prize money: $21,438

T52 Brian Gay -2

Prize money: $21,438

T52 Mike Weir -2

Prize money: $21,438

T57 Scott Piercy -1

Prize money: $20,160

T57 Stuart Macdonald -1

Prize money: $20,160

T57 Cameron Young -1

Prize money: $20,160

T57 Sung Kang -1

Prize money: $20,160

T57 Andrew Landry -1

Prize money: $20,160

T57 Peter Kuest -1

Prize money: $20,160

T57 James Hahn -1

Prize money: $20,160

T57 Adam Long -1

Prize money: $20,160

T65 Scott Brown E

Prize money: $19,170

T65 Taylor Pendrith E

Prize money: $19,170

T65 Richy Werenski E

Prize money: $19,170

T68 Wil Bateman 1

Prize money: $18,540

T68 Trevor Cone 1

Prize money: $18,540

T68 Brice Garnett 1

Prize money: $18,540

T68 Akshay Bhatia 1

Prize money: $18,540

T72 Vince Whaley 2

Prize money: $17,910

T72 Henrik Norlander 2

Prize money: $17,910

T72 Martin Trainer 2

Prize money: $17,910

