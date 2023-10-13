Who is Yu Liu? All you need to know about the Chinese LPGA Golfer

Yu Liu, a Chinese professional golfer, was born in 1995 in Beijing. She was a mere nine years old when she started having a strong passion for the game. With her parents’ constant support, the 27-year-old golfer not only learned the sport but also excelled in it.

While Liu was in her late teens and was playing as an amateur golfer, she had a successful golf journey. She won several tournaments, both in China and the USA. She was even successful in reaching the semifinals of the U.S. Girls' Junior Championship in 2011.

CPKC Women's Open - Round One (Image via Getty)

Yu Liu then attended Duke University, where she played a handful of events. She played the game with the Duke Blue Devils women's golf team for the 2013–14 season. Here, the talented golfer was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Year.

Although there was a cultural difference between her home country and the USA, Yu Liu was successful in not just competing in the tournaments but also winning.

Additionally, Liu won her first professional match in the 2013 Srixon XXIO Ladies Open on the China LPGA Tour.

A sneak peek into Yu Liu’s professional golfing career

Liu officially turned professional in 2014, and she first joined the Symetra Tour in 2015. However, it was in the year 2017 that she got a push in her professional journey.

The 2014 Darius Rucker Intercollegiate winner achieved runner-up finishes in three competitions. This includes Florida's Natural Charity Classic, Guardian Championship, and Symetra Tour Championship.

Moreover, Yu Liu became the third player from China to ever win on the Symetra Tour as she clinched the Tullymore Classic trophy. She then finished in the fifth position on the Symetra Tour money list to earn an LPGA membership for the 2018 season.

During her first LPGA Tour season, Liu played in 27 tournaments, making 21 cuts, which was good for a 49th-place finish on the money list and third place in the Rookie of the Year rankings. At the Women's British Open, she tied for seventh place and even finished in the top 10 three times.

Yu Liu then tied for fifth place in the 2019 U.S. Women's Open and came in second at the Bank of Hope Founders Cup in the same year. She came in at number 20 in terms of earnings and rose as high as number 31 in the Women's World Golf Rankings.

As for the 2023 season, Yu Liu again played a decent number of events. However, her T2 finish at the Buick LPGA Shanghai at the Qizhong Garden Golf Club was the best among others.