Why did Aldrich Potgieter WD from the John Deere Classic 2025?

Aldrich Potgieter teed off in the 2025 John Deere Classic on Thursday, July 3. However, he withdrew from the tournament after completing his third round at TPC Deere Run.

20-year-old Potgieter carded a 9-under after his first two rounds at TPC Deere Run and made the 5-under cut line. On day three, he carded 5-over and tumbled down the leaderboard from T13 to T58, a few spots away from last place.

Despite still being in the running for a sizable paycheck, Aldrich Potgieter suddenly withdrew from the tournament after completing his third round and signing autographs. His reason for withdrawal is yet to be known. However, it is speculated to likely be due to his poor performance on moving day, which was a stark contrast from his performance in the first two rounds.

NUCLRGOLF shared a post on Potgieter's WD from John Deere Classic on X with the caption,

🚨❌⛳️ #WD — Aldrich Potgieter has withdrawn from The John Deere Classic following a 3rd round, 75. The Rocket Classic winner entered Saturday in the mix and completed his round, then signed autographs. It’s not yet known why he has withdrawn from the tournament, per @golfweek.

Aldrich Potgieter’s third round at the John Deere Classic was riddled with more bogeys than birdies. He kicked off his round with three bogeys, a double bogey, and a lone birdie on the front nine. He suffered a similar fate on the back nine with two birdies and three bogeys to card 76 at the end of the day.

Potgieter’s run at TPC Deere Run takes a dramatic 360 from the Rocket Classic, where he secured his maiden PGA Tour title just last week. He carded 22-under 266 after 72 holes at Detroit Golf Club and headed into a three-for-one playoff against Max Greyserman and Chris Kirk. He won with a birdie on the fifth playoff hole.

Aldrich Potgieter says he “can’t stop smiling” when people mention his big win at the Rocket Classic

After his first round at the John Deere Classic, Aldrich Potgieter was asked to share how he felt coming off the high of his Rocket Classic victory. He admitted that it gives him a happy feeling to hear people talk about it. (via ASAP Sports)

“I mean, I can't stop smiling when people talk about it, so that's a good thing. The big thing is coming off the win. I've never played a tournament after I won such a big event, so I really didn't know how today was going to go.”

The Pretoria-born golfer also said that he was happy with how his first round at TPC Deere Run went after “coming off the win” at Detroit Golf Club. He called the golf course”fresh” and said he was looking forward to playing even better over the weekend.

Potgieter has teed off in 15 PGA Tour events this season and has had three top-10 finishes. His first and only runner-up finish of the season so far was at the Mexico Open where he placed a solo second.

The one-time PGA Tour winner also tied for sixth place in the Charles Schwab Challenge and has missed the cut in nine tournaments this year. As such, his victory at the Rocket Classic brings a refreshing change to his overall performance this season

