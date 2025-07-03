PGA Tour leads the way as its Rocket Classic final round earns almost 40 times more viewership than LIV Golf Dallas

The PGA Tour’s Rocket Classic and LIV Golf’s tournament in Dallas both concluded their final rounds on Sunday, June 29. Recent stats show that the PGA Tour attracted almost 40 times more than LIV Golf for its event at Detroit Golf Club.

The Rocket Classic kicked off on June 26 at the Detroit Golf Club. Aldrich Potgieter claimed the title at the end of the four-day tournament after winning a playoff against Chris Kirk and Max Greyserman. Meanwhile, LIV Golf Dallas was held over three days at Maridoe Golf Club. Patrick Reed secured the title after winning a four-for-one playoff.

According to Golf Forever, the Rocket Classic’s final round had an average of 2.797 million viewers on CBS. It is now the most-watched Rocket Classic since 2020, when Bryson DeChambeau won. On the other hand, the final round of LIV Golf Dallas had an average of 75,000 viewers on FS2.

Notably, the PGA Tour has similarly attracted more viewers than LIV Golf in recent times. In April, LIV Golf Mexico and the Zurich Classic of New Orleans were held on the same weekend.

LIV Golf Mexico garnered 110,000 viewers for its final round. On the other hand, the Zurich Classic had 2.29 million viewers during its live coverage.

Exploring the 2025 Rocket Classic final leaderboard

Aldrich Potgieter won the 2025 Rocket Classic, marking his first and only PGA Tour victory. He won $1.728 million from the $9.6 million purse, while the runners-up, Max Greyserman and Chris Kirk, won $854,400 each.

Michael Thorbjornsen and Jake Knapp tied for fourth place with 21-under, while Nico Echavvaria and Jackson Suber tied for sixth with 20-under.

Here’s a look at the top finishers from the 2025 Rocket Classic (via PGA Tour):

WINNER - Aldrich Potgieter (-22)

T2 - Max Greyserman (-22)

T2 - Chris Kirk (-22)

T4 - Michael Thorbjornsen (-21)

T4 - Jake Knapp (-21)

T6 - Nico Echavarria (-20)

T6 - Jackson Suber (-20)

T8 - Kevin Roy (-19)

T8 - Matt Fitzpatrick (-19)

T8 - Collin Morikawa (-19)

T8 - Thriston Lawrence (-19)

T8 - Andrew Putnam (-19)

T13 - Min Woo Lee (-18)

T13 - Hideki Matsuyama (-18)

T13 - Chandler Phillips (-18)

T13 - Ben Griffin (-18)

T13 - Harry Hall (-18)

T13 - Mark Hubbard (-18)

T19 - Sami Valimaki (-17)

T19 - Matt McCarty (-17)

T19 - Chan Kim (-17)

T19 - Cameron Champ (-17)

T19 - Doug Ghim (-17)

T24 - Harry Higgs (-16)

T24 - Nicolai Hojgaard (-16)

T26 - Akshay Bhatia (-15)

T26 - Michael Kim (-15)

T26 - Matthew Riedel (-15)

T26 - Jacob Bridgeman (-15)

T26 - Chris Gotterup (-15)

T26 - Chad Ramey (-15)

T32 - Vince Whaley (-14)

T32 - Patrick Cantlay (-14)

T34 - Kris Ventura (-13)

T34 - Joe Highsmith (-13)

T34 - Philip Knowles (-13)

T34 - Hayden Springer (-13)

T34 - Lee Hodges (-13)

T34 - William Mouw (-13)

T34 - Davis Thompson (-13)

T41 - Keegan Bradley (-12)

T41 - Luke List (-12)

T41 - Thorbjorn Olesen (-12)

T41 - Ryan Gerard (-12)

T41 - Peter Malnati (-12)

T46 - Matt Wallace (-11)

T46 - Takumi Kanaya (-11)

T46 - Gary Woodland (-11)

T46 - Cameron Young (-11)

T46 - Justin Lower (-11)

T51 - Victor Perez (-10)

T51 - Nick Hardy (-10)

T51 - Henrik Norlander (-10)

T51 - Lanto Griffin (-10)

T51 - Aaron Wise (-10)

T51 - Webb Simpson (-10)

T51 - Thomas Rosenmueller (-10)

T51 - Will Gordon (-10)

T51 - Kurt Kitayama (-10)

