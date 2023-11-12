Why are Alex Noren and other golfers wearing ‘three hearts’ at Bermuda Championship? Real reason explored  

In the ongoing Bermuda Championship at the Port Royal Golf Course, Alex Noren, the top player on the leaderboard, alongside a few other golfers, was spotted wearing 'three hearts' on his hat. The hearts are sequenced in red, gold, and green colors.

While Michael Sims had the 'three hearts' on the center of his hat, the leader of the tournament, Alex Noren, had it on the left side of his hat. However, this got fans scratching their heads and searching for why the golfers were wearing those hats.

Well, to answer that, they are wearing it for Brian Morris, a native of Bermuda and also a folk hero for the island. The former professional golfer made his PGA Tour debut in the 2021 edition of the Bermuda Championship. He used to text with his symbolic 'three hearts' emoji and was often recognized for the same.

In January 2023, Morris passed away after battling cancer. To honor the hero, players like Alex Noren, Michael Sims (who is Brian Morris' cousin), and a few others wore the 'three hearts' on their hats.

The assistant tournament director of the Bermuda Championship, Jevon Robert, shared that they have given all the players the iconic 'three hearts' pin to honor their island's most loved hero, Brian Morris. He was quoted by Golf.com as saying,

"When Brian left in January, we thought the best way that we can honor him is by putting his emblem in as many places as possible. So for all to honor Brian, we have given all the players pins so that they can wear them in his honor."

Exploring the leaderboard of the Bermuda Championship after day 3 feat. Alex Noren

Alex Noren is leading the table by a margin of one stroke against the solo second-ranked Camilo Villegas. Matti Schmid and Ryan Moore are jointly placed in the third spot on the leaderboard.

Below is the leaderboard of the PGA Tour event after the end of the third round at Port Royal Golf Course:

1 - Alex Noren

2 - Camilo Villegas

T3 - Matti Schmid

T3 - Ryan Moore

5 - Stewart Cink

T6 - Carl Yuan

T6 - Vince Whaley

T6 - Kramer Hickok

T6 - Adam Scott

T6 - Satoshi Kodaira

T11 - Adam Long

T11 - Taylor Pendrith

T11 - Dylan Wu

T14 - David Lipsky

T14 - Davis Riley

T14 - D.A. Points

T14 - Ryan Brehm

T18 - Peter Malnati

T18 - Lucas Herbert

T18 - Patton Kizzire

T18 - Ryan Palmer

T18 - Ben Martin

T18 - Justin Lower

T18 - Mark Hubbard

T18 - Austin Smotherman

T18 - Akshay Bhatia

T18 - Doc Redman

T18 - Brendon Todd

T29 - Brandon Wu

T29 - Sean O'Hair

T29 - Brian Gay

T29 - Robert Garrigus

T29 - Austin Cook

T29 - Scott Piercy

T29 - Kevin Roy

T36 - Luke List

T36 - Tyson Alexander

T36 - Ben Griffin

T36 - Kyle Westmoreland

T36 - Fred Biondi

T41 - Kyle Stanley

T41 - Andrew Novak

T41 - Brian Stuard

T41 - Charley Hoffman

T41 - Cody Gribble

T46 - Wesley Bryan

T46 - Brice Garnett

T46 - Augusto Núñez

T46 - Martin Laird

T46 - Andrew Landry

T46 - Russell Knox

T46 - Kelly Kraft

T46 - D.J. Trahan

T54 - Richy Werenski

T54 - George Bryan, IV

T54 - S.Y. Noh

T54 - Alex Smalley

T54 - Robert Streb

T54 - Ryan Armour

T54 - Greg Koch

T54 - Kevin Stadler

T54 - Nick Hardy

T54 - Max McGreevy

T54 - Kevin Chappell

T54 - Kevin Yu

T54 - Matthias Schwab

T67 - William McGirt

T67 - Lanto Griffin

T67 - Troy Merritt

T70 - Martin Contini

T70 - Zecheng Dou

T70 - Nico Echavarria

T70 - Lucas Glover

T70 - Peter Kuest

T75 - Ted Potter Jr.

T75 - Jim Herman

T75 - Cameron Percy

T75 - Nick Watney

T75 - David Lingmerth

80 - Ryan Gerard

81 - Martin Trainer

The final day tee times, pairings, and other details of the Bermuda Championship will be updated soon.