Why are Alex Noren and other golfers wearing ‘three hearts’ at Bermuda Championship? Real reason explored  

In the ongoing Bermuda Championship at the Port Royal Golf Course, Alex Noren, the top player on the leaderboard, alongside a few other golfers, was spotted wearing 'three hearts' on his hat. The hearts are sequenced in red, gold, and green colors.
While Michael Sims had the 'three hearts' on the center of his hat, the leader of the tournament, Alex Noren, had it on the left side of his hat. However, this got fans scratching their heads and searching for why the golfers were wearing those hats.
Well, to answer that, they are wearing it for Brian Morris, a native of Bermuda and also a folk hero for the island. The former professional golfer made his PGA Tour debut in the 2021 edition of the Bermuda Championship. He used to text with his symbolic 'three hearts' emoji and was often recognized for the same.
In January 2023, Morris passed away after battling cancer. To honor the hero, players like Alex Noren, Michael Sims (who is Brian Morris' cousin), and a few others wore the 'three hearts' on their hats.
The assistant tournament director of the Bermuda Championship, Jevon Robert, shared that they have given all the players the iconic 'three hearts' pin to honor their island's most loved hero, Brian Morris. He was quoted by Golf.com as saying,
"When Brian left in January, we thought the best way that we can honor him is by putting his emblem in as many places as possible. So for all to honor Brian, we have given all the players pins so that they can wear them in his honor."
Exploring the leaderboard of the Bermuda Championship after day 3 feat. Alex Noren
Alex Noren is leading the table by a margin of one stroke against the solo second-ranked Camilo Villegas. Matti Schmid and Ryan Moore are jointly placed in the third spot on the leaderboard.
Below is the leaderboard of the PGA Tour event after the end of the third round at Port Royal Golf Course:
- 1 - Alex Noren
- 2 - Camilo Villegas
- T3 - Matti Schmid
- T3 - Ryan Moore
- 5 - Stewart Cink
- T6 - Carl Yuan
- T6 - Vince Whaley
- T6 - Kramer Hickok
- T6 - Adam Scott
- T6 - Satoshi Kodaira
- T11 - Adam Long
- T11 - Taylor Pendrith
- T11 - Dylan Wu
- T14 - David Lipsky
- T14 - Davis Riley
- T14 - D.A. Points
- T14 - Ryan Brehm
- T18 - Peter Malnati
- T18 - Lucas Herbert
- T18 - Patton Kizzire
- T18 - Ryan Palmer
- T18 - Ben Martin
- T18 - Justin Lower
- T18 - Mark Hubbard
- T18 - Austin Smotherman
- T18 - Akshay Bhatia
- T18 - Doc Redman
- T18 - Brendon Todd
- T29 - Brandon Wu
- T29 - Sean O'Hair
- T29 - Brian Gay
- T29 - Robert Garrigus
- T29 - Austin Cook
- T29 - Scott Piercy
- T29 - Kevin Roy
- T36 - Luke List
- T36 - Tyson Alexander
- T36 - Ben Griffin
- T36 - Kyle Westmoreland
- T36 - Fred Biondi
- T41 - Kyle Stanley
- T41 - Andrew Novak
- T41 - Brian Stuard
- T41 - Charley Hoffman
- T41 - Cody Gribble
- T46 - Wesley Bryan
- T46 - Brice Garnett
- T46 - Augusto Núñez
- T46 - Martin Laird
- T46 - Andrew Landry
- T46 - Russell Knox
- T46 - Kelly Kraft
- T46 - D.J. Trahan
- T54 - Richy Werenski
- T54 - George Bryan, IV
- T54 - S.Y. Noh
- T54 - Alex Smalley
- T54 - Robert Streb
- T54 - Ryan Armour
- T54 - Greg Koch
- T54 - Kevin Stadler
- T54 - Nick Hardy
- T54 - Max McGreevy
- T54 - Kevin Chappell
- T54 - Kevin Yu
- T54 - Matthias Schwab
- T67 - William McGirt
- T67 - Lanto Griffin
- T67 - Troy Merritt
- T70 - Martin Contini
- T70 - Zecheng Dou
- T70 - Nico Echavarria
- T70 - Lucas Glover
- T70 - Peter Kuest
- T75 - Ted Potter Jr.
- T75 - Jim Herman
- T75 - Cameron Percy
- T75 - Nick Watney
- T75 - David Lingmerth
- 80 - Ryan Gerard
- 81 - Martin Trainer
The final day tee times, pairings, and other details of the Bermuda Championship will be updated soon.