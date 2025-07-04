Why did Andrew Putnam withdraw during Round 2 of the 2025 John Deere Classic?

As the John Deere Classic is currently underway, Andrew Putnam withdrew from the competition. The golfer's WD came during the second round of the PGA Tour event at TPC Deere Run.

Ad

The $8,400,000 event in Silvis, USA saw two withdrawals prior to this. Before the second round, Nicholas Lindheim and Stephan Jaeger withdrew from the John Deere Classic. Andrew Putnam started the second round from the 10th tee alongside Bud Cauley and Max McGreevy.

After he completed playing in the back nine, Putnam withdrew from the 2025 John Deere Classic due to a back injury. This unprecedented news was shared by PGA Tour Communications on X (previously Twitter). Take a look at the post:

Ad

Trending

"Andrew Putnam (back injury) is a WD during the second round of the John Deere Classic."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Putnam has not shown signs of deliberate back injuries. However, two years ago, the golfer went through severe back issues during the Wells Fargo Championship. During the first round of that PGA Tour event, Andrew Putnam only made it through 15 holes.

This was Putnam's 17th start on the PGA Tour in the 2025 season. In the second round, Putnam scored consistent pars for the beginning holes before scoring a bogey on the par 4 hole 15.

Ad

On par 4 hole 18, Andrew Putnam scored a double bogey, ending the back nine with a total score of 3 over 39. Yesterday, the PGA Tour pro carded an even par score 71 in the first round of the John Deere Classic.

Andrew Putnam John Deere Classic Round 1 scorecard explored

Andrew Putnam's performance in the TPC Deere Run yesterday was decent, and the golfer made a fight to go past the cutline. In round 1, Putnam started the front nine with a par, followed by a birdie on par 5 hole 2. He scored back-to-back two birdies on par 3 hole 7 and par 4 hole 8.

Ad

On the back nine, Putnam did not score any birdies. After two pars, he recorded a bogey on par 3 hole 12. With a few other pars, Putnam finished the back nine with a double bogey on par 4 hole 18. He finished the first 18 holes of the PGA Tour event with an even par 71.

Take a detailed look at Putnam's 2025 John Deere Round 1 scorecard here:

Front Nine:

par 4 Hole 1 — 4

par 5 Hole 2 — 4 (birdie)

par 3 Hole 3 — 3

Ad

par 4 Hole 4 — 4

par 4 Hole 5 — 4

par 4 Hole 6 — 4

par 3 Hole 7 — 2 (birdie)

par 4 Hole 8 — 3 (birdie)

par 4 Hole 9 — 4

Front Nine total — 32 (-3)

Back Nine:

par 5 Hole 10 — 5

par 4 Hole 11 — 4

par 3 Hole 12 — 4 (bogey)

par 4 Hole 13 — 4

par 4 Hole 14 — 4

par 4 Hole 15 — 4

par 3 Hole 16 — 3

par 5 Hole 17 — 5

par 4 Hole 18 — 6 (double bogey)

Back Nine total — 39 (+3)

Total score in Final Round = even par 71

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More