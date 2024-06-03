Why did C.T. Pan get a local fan to caddie for him at the RBC Canadian Open? All you need to know

A local fan caddied for Taiwanese golfer C.T. Pan during the final round of the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. His regular caddie, Mike "Fluffy" Cowan, suffered an injury on the third fairway and could not continue the match. As Pan was taking Cowan for medical help, a fan named Paul Emerson offered the golfer to help him.

C.T. Pan allowed the fan to caddie for him, and they played together over two holes before Michael Campbell from the Caddie service team came forward and replaced him. Paul Emerson, who called himself a golf nut, had a beautiful moment at the Hamilton Golf Course. He enjoyed caddying for C.T. Pan and said (via PGA Tour)

"I helped Fluffy get the bib off, three it on and started walking to the hole."

It was the first time Paul Emerson caddied for a professional golfer in a PGA Tour event. He had previously served as bagman at a pro-am event for one of his friends at the LPGA's CPKC Women's Open. Although his caddied journey lasted only two holes on Sunday, it was certainly a moment the fan would cherish forever.

It is important to note that on Sunday, June 2, during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open, C.T. Pan changed four caddies to carry his bag. He started the game with Mike "Fluffy" Cowan before switching to Paul Emerson. On the fifth fairway, Mitchell Campbell stepped in, who was later replaced by Al Riddell on the tenth hole.

Interestingly, C.T. Pan's former caddie, Alex Ritthamel, was also in the field caddying for Ben Griffin. The Taiwanese golfer worked with Ritthamel in 2019 and won his maiden PGA Tour event at the RBC Heritage.

A quick recap of C.T. Pan's performance at RBC Canadian Open 2024

Pan had a tough start at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. He started with a round of 70, followed by another round of 70.

Pan teed it up on the tenth hole for the first round of the 2024 RBC Canadian Open and shot a bogey on the 11th hole. He added four bogeys on the front nine along with two birdies while shooting two more birdies on the back nine to score even par 70.

He fired another round of even par 70 with two bogeys and two birdies. He shot a bogey on the second, followed by another on the 11th. His two birdies were observed in the second round on the fourth and 17th holes.

C.T. Pan progressed in the event's third round as he shot three birdies, three bogeys, and an eagle on the 17th hole to score 2-under 68. He scored four bogeys, three birdies, and an eagle on the 12th in the final round to score 1-under 69.

He settled in a tie for 35th place with Pierceson Coody, Ryu Hisatsune, Ryan Palmer, Sami Valimaki, Ben Silverman, and Nicolai Hojgaard. Robert MacIntyre won the tournament on Sunday, June 2. He registered a one-stroke win over Ben Griffin.