Golf reporter provides latest update on CT Pan’s caddie’s situation at RBC Canada Open- “Fluff is fine”

CT Pan's legendary caddie, Mike 'Fluff' Cowan, made headlines once again on Sunday, June 2, when he suffered a fall at Hamilton Golf and Country Club, home of the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. However, all indications are that the fall had no major repercussions for 'Fluff'.

The reporter of the Canadian media Sportsnet, Adam Stanley, reported that Mike 'Fluff' Cowan is “fine” minutes after the fall. Stanley made this report on his X (formerly Twitter) account by posting the following text:

"CT Pan update: First caddy was on for one hole, didn’t work out. Now another fan is on the bag. CT’s wife has brought a stand bag to 10 tee to see if he wants her to caddy (she has in the past). Fluff is fine."

Golf Channel reported on its website that 'Fluff' Cowan received medical attention for “non serious injuries” as a result of his fall.

The sudden impossibility for 'Fluff' to continue to care for CT Pan's bag led to one of the most bizarre episodes of the day. The player summoned one of the fans present at the venue to assist him as a caddy.

The lucky fan turned out to be Paul Emerson, a lawyer from Aurora, Ontario. However, Emerson only carried CT Pan's bag for one hole. At that point, the player summoned a second fan, named Michael Campbell, to fill the caddie position.

Finally, CT Pan was able to have a professional caddie when Alex Riddell, who works for fellow PGA Tour Player Paul Barjon, arrived on the course. Riddell lives in Hamilton, Ontario, where the Hamilton Golf and Country Club is located, so it was easy for him to travel there as soon as he heard about 'Fluff'.

The situation had its humorous moment as well. When Shane Lowry learned that Pan had used four caddies on the front nine, he quipped the following (via Adam Stanley):

"“Fourth caddie? That’s a f****ng record now!"

CT Pan's Performance at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open

CT Pan played the first round of the 2024 RBC Canadian Open for a score of even par 70, with four birdies and four bogeys. He repeated his score in the second round, with two birdies and two bogeys, and made the cut on the number.

Pan played the third round with one eagle, three birdies and three bogeys (2 under). On the front nine of the final round, he had three birdies and two bogeys, despite the situation created around the fall of 'Fluff' Cowan.

On the back nine, Pan made his second eagle of the tournament (12th hole) and bogeyed the 11th. Playing the 16th hole, his tournament score is 4 under and he is T32 on the leaderboard.