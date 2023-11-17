Why did C.T. Pan withdraw from the 2023 RSM Classic despite not cementing full status in 2024? Real reason explored

C.T. Pan was in dire need of a strong finish at the RSM Classic to secure his PGA Tour status, but he had to withdraw on the opening day of the tournament after playing just nine holes, citing a left wrist injury.

Ahead of the final event of the PGA Tour 2022–23 season, Pan was ranked 129th in the FedEx Cup standings. A good finish this week would have helped him secure his full status for the next season. However, he could only play halfway through the opening day at the Plantation Course at Sea Island Resort.

The 2019 RBC Heritage winner was visibly in pain for the nine holes he shot at 6-over 42. When he couldn't bear it anymore, it was only fair to pull out of the tournament to avoid further damage to his wrist.

While he failed to retain full status, Pan will still be able to have conditional status, allowing him to compete out of the Nos. 126–150 category in 2024.

Pan had a tough 2022–23 season, as he missed nine cuts in 18 starts and made just three top-25 finishes. A joint third-place finish at the RBC Canadian Open and a solo fourth-place finish at the AT&T Byron Nelson were his best two results this year.

After finishing 120th in the FedEx Cup season standings, he slipped further after a poor run in the FedEx Fall. In seven events, he missed three cuts and withdrew from two. The only good outing was a T9 finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Here's a look at C.T. Pan's performances in the 2022–23 season:

Fortinet Championship: T72

Sanderson Farms Championship: T67

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP: T59

Butterfield Bermuda Championship: T44

World Wide Technology Championship: CUT

RBC Heritage: CUT

Wells Fargo Championship: CUT

AT&T Byron Nelson: 4

RBC Canadian Open: T3

Travelers Championship: CUT

Genesis Scottish Open: CUT

3M Open: 70

Wyndham Championship: T64

Fortinet Championship: CUT

Sanderson Farms Championship: T9

Shriners Children's Open: W/D

World Wide Technology Championship: CUT

Butterfield Bermuda Championship: CUT

How many PGA Tour titles has C.T. Pan won?

The 32-year-old Taiwanese golfer has won just three professional titles in his career. His only PGA Tour victory came at the 2019 RBC Heritage Cup, where he defeated Matt Kuchar by one stroke. This triumph made him only the second Taiwanese to win a PGA Tour title after Chen Tze-chung, who won the 1987 Los Angeles Open.

Although C.T. Pan has secured only one PGA Tour title, he has experienced a few high points in his career so far. He surprised everyone by achieving a joint seventh finish in the 2020 Masters Tournament, marking his debut start at the Augusta National.

The following year, C.T. Pan won the bronze medal in the 2020 Olympics after finishing at -15. He also represented Taiwan in the 2004 and 2006 Eisenhower Trophy and in the 2014 World Cup. He was part of the International team in the 2019 Presidents Cup, earning two victories and finishing with an overall record of 2–1–0.