Why did Collin Morikawa switch caddie ahead of the Rocket Classic?

Collin Morikawa parted ways with caddie Joe Greiner on Wednesday, June 25, ending their brief partnership after only two months. The American golfer explained his split from Greiner after announcing his new partner on the bag ahead of the 2025 Rocket Classic in Detroit.

In Detroit, Collin Morikawa will have his former college teammate KK Limbhasut on the bag. However, the two-time major winner has not named a permanent replacement for Greiner.

When asked about his decision to change caddie again, during the post-round presser of the practice round at Detroit, Morikawa said (via Claire Rogers on X):

"Look, I wish J.J. and Joe all the best, but for right now it just felt like I needed a fill-in. Got my buddy on the bag who played Berkeley with me who's actually still on the Korn Ferry, so I appreciate him doing that and we're going to go out and have a blast.”

Collin Morikawa reflected on the challenges of adjusting after parting ways with his previous caddie, noting that it has been a process for him since he was only familiar with one way of doing things. He acknowledged that while some might find the situation surprising, he believes that even if two individuals are highly skilled at what they do, it does not necessarily mean they will work well together.

Collin Morikawa explained that while he considers Joe Greiner an excellent caddie, their daily approach and overall perspective seemed slightly misaligned. He said there was no sense of right or wrong in the situation, but personally, it didn’t feel like the right fit for him. He added:

“I have to explore other options. I knew that coming in. I knew it was going to be a great start and it was going to be a fun thing for me to test out that I knew I put myself in, but at the end of the day you don't know how you're going to be, because we spend more time with them than anyone else in the world honestly. I spend more time with them than my wife sometimes. It's a true relationship."

Collin Morikawa has confirmed that a former college teammate from his days at Berkeley, who currently plays on the Korn Ferry Tour, agreed to caddie for him in the next PGA Tour event. Morikawa expressed his appreciation for the support and added that they plan to enjoy the experience together.

How has Collin Morikawa performed in the 2025 season so far?

Collin Morikawa’s best result of the 2025 season so far came at the Sentry, where he finished second with a total score of 260, finishing 32-under-par and earning $2,160,000. He also secured another runner-up result at the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a 10-under-par total of 278. Alongside these, he recorded a top-10 finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, tying for 10th at 281.

His recent form includes a T20 finish at the Memorial Tournament and a T23 at the U.S. Open. In his latest outing, Morikawa finished T42 at the Travelers Championship, carding a total score of 279, one-under-par..

The Sentry: 2nd, $2,160,000

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T17, $272,000

The Genesis Invitational: T17, $270,714

Arnold Palmer Invitational: 2nd, $2,200,000

THE PLAYERS Championship: T10, $656,250

Masters Tournament: T14, $336,000

RBC Heritage: T54, $44,500

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: CUT

Truist Championship: T17, $270,500

PGA Championship: T50, $40,674

The Memorial Tournament: T20, $250,667

U.S. Open: T23, $161,489

Travelers Championship: T42, $72,000.

