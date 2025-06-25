"Is Collin Morikawa a Diva?": Fans react to six-time PGA Tour winner's second caddie change of the season ahead of the Rocket Classic

With the Rocket Classic just hours away, Collin Morikawa has suddenly found himself in the spotlight again. The PGA Tour pro recently ended up changing his caddie for the second time. This situation has led fans on social media to react to it.

Morikawa has been working with his caddie Joe Greiner for two months. The duo made it through five tournaments, where the golfer made the cut in all five of them. Now, before he steps into the Detroit Golf Club, Collin Morikawa has announced a split with Greiner.

During Greiner's tenure from the end of April, Morikawa has achieved T17, T50, T20, T23, and T42 in the five events he competed in. Despite their success, the six-time PGA Tour winner will now be working with K.K. Limbhasut, who's a former college teammate and a Korn Ferry Tour player.

NUCLR GOLF on X (previously Twitter) featured Collin Morikawa's unexpected move, while Fore Play Pod shared their tweet on their X timeline. Take a look at their post below:

However, the incident did not sit right with the fans on the platform. Most of them started criticising Morikawa's game after he changed his caddie in an unprecedented turn of events. A lot of them even pointed fingers at the golfer's future.

Take a look at some of the comments directed at Collin Morikawa on Fore Play Pods' tweet:

"Is Collin a Diva? Kinda sounds like it.", a fan commented below the post.

"Only time I am rooting for Colin is the Ryder Cup and if he's playing against Pat Reed. Otherwise... he comes off as a little byatch," someone else wrote below.

"There comes a point where it’s YOU not the caddie!" a user mentioned in the comments.

"Morikawa will never win a tournament again", wrote another.

"At some point you’d think he would start to look in the mirror and realize maybe he is the problem," said a fan.

Collin Morikawa and Greiner started working together after the former split ways with his longtime caddie, J.J. Jakovac.

When Collin Morikawa talked about his future with caddie Joe Greiner before the US Open

After his first round at the Truist Championship last month, Collin Morikawa gave an update about Joe Greiner, his new caddie at that time.

While talking to the reporters from the Philadelphia Cricket Club, the PGA Tour pro praised Greiner and said (quoted by Golf.com):

"What’s great, when I talked to Joe, is that we’re always willing to learn, how do we get better? ...it’s always pushing the boundaries of like, what can we do better tomorrow?"

Talking about his future with Max Homa's former caddie, Morikawa added:

"How do we improve? What do we continue to do great and learn from that. That’s kind of how I’ve always looked at it. I’m very excited about the future."

The two-time major winner will make his 13th start of the season at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, Thursday.

