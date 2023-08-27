Why is the final round play stopped at the Tour Championship? All you need to know

The final round of the Tour Championship was suspended due to inclement weather. The players had to rush out of the course after the buzzer was blown. As of this writing, it's raining heavily at the East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta.

The PGA Tour Communications shared information about the play being suspended on Twitter. The message read:

"The final round of the TOUR Championship was suspended at 1:57 p.m. ET due to inclement weather."

Expand Tweet

As per the commentators, the forecast for East Lake suggests that there could be storms later in the day.

Before the play was suspended, the leader of the table, Viktor Hovland had just played one hole and shot a birdie. He is currently six strokes ahead of the solo second Xander Schauffele, who also shot a birdie on his first hole.

There is no information, as of now, when the final round of the Tour Championship will resume.

The leaderboard of the Tour Championship before the play was suspended on Sunday

The East Lake Golf Course saw some exciting golf before the officials had to pause the play of the final round due to inclement weather. Sungjae Im shot a blistering eagle off the bunker on the sixth hole.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy's playing partner Adam Schenk, who is playing his first Tour Championship, took a massive lead to jump to tied fourth place on the leaderboard. He had played just four holes and had a score of 4-under, which included an eagle on the third hole.

Expand Tweet

Following is what the leaderboard of the Tour Championship looked like before the play was suspended:

1 - Viktor Hovland (-21)

2 - Xander Schauffele (-15)

3 - Collin Morikawa (-13)

T4 - Adam Schenk (-13)

T4 - Scottie Scheffler (-13)

6 - Keegan Bradley (-12)

T7 - Wyndham Clark (-11)

T7 - Jon Rahm (-11)

9 - Lucas Glover (-10)

T10 - Matt Fitzpatrick (-9)

T10 - Patrick Cantlay (-9)

T10 - Rory McIlroy (-9)

T10 - Tommy Fleetwood (-9)

T10 - Max Homa (-9)

T10 - Sepp Straka (-9)

16 - Sam Burns (-7)

T17 - Russell Henley (-6)

T17 - Tyrell Hatton (-6)

T19 - Tony Finau (-5)

T19 - Tom Kim (-5)

T19 - Rickie Fowler (-5)

T22 - Sungjae Im (-4)

T22 - Brian Harman (-4)

24 - Si Woo Kim (-3)

25 - Nick Taylor (-2)

26 - Corey Conners (+2)

27 - Jordan Spieth (+3)

28 - Jason Day (+4)

T29 - Emilio Grillo (+8)

T29 - Taylor Moore (+8)

As soon as there is any information about when the Tour Championship play resumes, it will be provided.