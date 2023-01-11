Why is ‘Gareth Bale’s handicap’ trending? Here’s why golf betters are placing odds on the retired footballer

Gareth Bale is a name that symbolizes greatness, consistency, and hard work. The Real Madrid star is a Welsh hero.

He played a vital role in Wales' qualification for the World Cup last year. However, his glittering football career ended after he announced his retirement on January 9.

But that gave rise to the question: What will Gareth Bale do next? He has not uttered a word about it yet, but fans have the slightest idea of his next adventure.

Whenever the 33-year-old star is not playing football, he is seen practicing some golf shots. Gareth Bale has a deep love for golf and has a replica of the 17th hole of the TPC at Sawgrass in his backyard.

At one point, his interest in golf became controversial, and rumors spread that he was more interested in the game than football.

Since his retirement, the rumors have taken a sharp turn, and fans are pretty convinced that he will now explore his career in golf.

Gareth Bale is an excellent player, as evidenced by his golf handicap. Although he is a former professional footballer and has played for almost two decades, Bale has also played off handicaps twice, which is pretty impressive for someone who is not into the game professionally.

Bale's love of the game has fueled speculation that he will continue playing after retirement. The internet is overloaded with comments about his future golf career. Gareth Bale mentioned it in his retirement post.

"It's time for the next stage of my life."

Which was apparently shared as a meme with people saying his next stage is golf.

E! Confidential once stated that Bale spent most of his time injured because of golf, which worsened his back problem. On The Erik Anders Lang Show, Gareth confirmed that his handicap was "between a three and a four."

Reports say Gareth Bale will buy his own golf course

Golf is very popular among people around the globe. Aside from professional players, actors, comedians, and other sports players enjoy measuring the green's length in their spare time.

From Justin Timberlake to Jimmy Fallon, celebrities have been vocal about their interest in the game. But everyone plays it as a hobby, while Gareth Bale levels up his game and is impressively amazing in it.

Some experts have claimed that he will manage a football team after retirement. Others see the possibility of him becoming a pundit or running for a parliamentary seat in Wales.

However, the highest possibility is of him turning into a pro golfer. According to experts, Gareth Bale will now buy and design his own golf course.

In addition to having a replica of the 17th hole at Sawgrass, Bale also built a replica of the 12th hole at Augusta National and the Postage Stamp at the Royal Troom.

In his interview, the former footballer confessed that watching PGA Tour events has been his guilty pleasure.

Looking at his golf handicap results and passion for the game, it is not wrong to say Gareth Bale will consider pursuing a career in golf.

