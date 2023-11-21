Why a group of LIV golfers were allowed to join the DP World Tour for upcoming events: Real reason explored

A number of LIV Golf players are all set to play on the DP World Tour over the coming weeks, and this has raised quite a few eyebrows in the golf world. With the DP World Tour penalizing those who defected, it comes as a surprise that several players will be coming back to play.

The DP World Tour has warned its players to not sign up for the LIV Golf's promotional events, especially as they conflict with the Alfred Dunhill Championship. They have also threatened action against those who wish to join the LIV Golf Q-School.

Then, how are LIV players committing to the DP World Tour?

The simple answer is that there are no conflicting events this week, allowing the players to play on the Tour. The breakaway tour is currently in its off-season, and players such as Cameron Smith and Patrick Reed have been playing on the Asian Tour since the end of the season.

Most importantly, these LIV Golf members were not a part of the European Tour before. This means that they have no outstanding sanctions against them. There are several ways in which these golfers have earned exemptions and qualified for the Australian PGA Championship and the Joburg Open.

Following are the players that will be playing at the Australian PGA Championship and the Joburg Open:

Australian PGA Championship

Cameron Smith

Jediah Morgan

Marc Leishman

Wade Ormsby

Joaquin Niemann

Mito Pereira

Laurie Canter

Joburg Open

Branden Grace

Charl Schwartzel

Dean Burmester

How have LIV golfers qualified for the DP World Tour events?

Cameron Smith is the defending champion at the Australian PGA Championship, earning him an automatic qualification for this year's event. Jediah Morgan, too, has an exemption as a past champion. On the other hand, Marc Leishman and Wade Ormsby have invites to the events.

Joaquin Niemann and Mito Pereira qualified via country spots available for Chile. Meanwhile, Laurie Canter earned his place by finishing between 117-123 in the Race to Dubai competition.

The Australian PGA Championship will be held from November 23 to 26 at the Royal Queensland Golf Club.

For the Joburg Open, Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel and Dean Burmester all got their eligibility through availibility of national spots. The Joburg Open will be held from November 23 to 26 at the Houghton Golf Club.