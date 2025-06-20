Why was Heather Angell disqualified after Round 1 of the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship?

Heather Angell had a rough time at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship. The tournament is being held at Fields Ranch East — PGA Frisco in Frisco, Texas, which is a challenging course to play. The event began on June 19th, and shockingly, on the opening day, Angell was disqualified after finishing her first 18 holes.

Heather Angell was reported to have carded a double bogey on hole 16 par 4. She took six shots to complete the hole, although her scorecard incorrectly read five shots. While it appears to be a little mistake, it was a blunder under Professional Golf Rule 3.3b(3). According to this rule, if a golfer makes a mistake like this, they are disqualified from the tournament.

LPGA Media also updated fans about the situation on their official X account and wrote:

"Heather Angell was disqualified after the first round of the 2025 @KPMGWomensPGA under Rule 3.3b (3) for returning a scorecard with a hole score lower than actually made."

Heather Angell's opening round of the event was not what she had hoped for. Angell played the front nine holes first, finishing with a total score of 6 over par. She made 4 bogeys on holes 1, 3, 6, and 9, as well as a double bogey on hole 2.

Heather Angell's back nines were likewise not great, and she ended them with a total score of 9 over par. She made five bogeys on holes 10, 15, 16, 17, and 18, as well as two double bogeys on holes 11 and 13. Angell's total score on these 18 holes could have been 15 over par if she hadn't been disqualified.

Heather Angell believes her disqualification was due to her 'brain fog'

KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty

Heather Angell issued a remorseful Instagram statement following her disqualification from the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship. In it, she admitted that her health was not optimal and that the heat caused some brain fog. As a result, she accidentally wrote the incorrect scorecard for the first time in her career. Angell's post read:

"I regret to inform everyone that I was disqualified yesterday from first round of KPMG Championship. I accidentally signed for a score that was one shot less than my actual score. This is the first time this has ever happened to me in my entire golf career. It happens all the time in competitive golf, including the PGA and LPGA Tours. It was not my intention to sign the scorecard incorrectly."

It continued:

"I have battled health issues for years that finally took me off the tour and with the 100 degree heat, 10 mile walk, and 6 hour round, my blood sugar struggles caused some brain fog, where I accidentally wrote down a five on hole 16 when I scored a six. The error was not noticed at the scoring tent because competitor who kept my score also counted 5 for me on that hole."

"I am focusing the rest of the summer to getting my health back and continuing to give award winning instruction to my students and service to the PGA of America."

Coming to the tournament's leaderboard, Jeeno Thitikul is currently leading with a total score of four under par. Minjee Lee is in second place, just behind Thitikul, with a total score of three under par.

