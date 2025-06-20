KPMG Women's PGA Championship R2 Weather Forecast: How will the weather fare in Texas?

Friday’s forecast for the second round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Fields Ranch East in Frisco, Texas, signals another dry and hot day.

The temperature will be high once again, with humidity slightly lower than on Day 1. Winds from the south-southwest are expected to remain steady throughout the day, with gusts approaching 40 km/h, which could influence ball flight and club selection on approach shots.

There's only a minimal chance of rain at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, and the skies are projected to stay mostly clear. Players will need to manage hydration and sun exposure, as RealFeel temperatures may exceed actual highs during peak hours.

Here's a detailed breakdown of the forecast for Friday, June 20:

Morning

Temperature: 33°C (91°F)

33°C (91°F) Conditions: Mostly sunny and warm

Mostly sunny and warm Wind: SSW at 20 km/h (12 mph)

SSW at 20 km/h (12 mph) Wind Gusts: Up to 37 km/h (23 mph)

Up to 37 km/h (23 mph) Humidity: 66%

66% Dew Point: 23°C (73°F)

23°C (73°F) Chance of Rain: 2%

2% Precipitation: 0.0 mm

0.0 mm Cloud Cover: 11%

11% Visibility: 10 km

Afternoon

Temperature: 36°C (97°F)

36°C (97°F) Conditions: Mostly sunny and warm

Mostly sunny and warm Wind: S at 22 km/h (14 mph)

S at 22 km/h (14 mph) Wind Gusts: Up to 41 km/h (25 mph)

Up to 41 km/h (25 mph) Humidity: 45%

45% Dew Point: 21°C (70°F)

21°C (70°F) Chance of Rain: 2%

2% Precipitation: 0.0 mm

0.0 mm Cloud Cover: 13%

13% Visibility: 10 km

Evening

Temperature: 29°C (84°F)

29°C (84°F) Conditions: Clear, breezy, and warm

Clear, breezy, and warm Wind: S at 22 km/h (14 mph)

S at 22 km/h (14 mph) Wind Gusts: Up to 39 km/h (24 mph)

Up to 39 km/h (24 mph) Humidity: 62%

62% Dew Point: 23°C (73°F)

23°C (73°F) Chance of Rain: 2%

2% Precipitation: 0.0 mm

0.0 mm Cloud Cover: 4%

4% Visibility: 10 km

The 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship sees a whopping increase in prize money

The 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship will feature a record-setting purse of $12 million, tournament organizers confirmed on Tuesday.

It marks a substantial increase from the $10.4 million prize fund offered in 2023 and brings the event in line with the U.S. Women’s Open as the highest-paying tournament on the LPGA Tour. For comparison, five years ago, in 2020, the total purse was $4.5 million, underscoring the rapid growth in financial investment in women’s professional golf.

Scheduled to take place from June 19 to 22, the KPMG Women's PGA Championship will be held at Fields Ranch East in PGA Frisco, Texas. Opened in May 2023, the course will host its second major event following the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, where Steve Stricker beat Padraig Harrington in a playoff.

This year’s field will consist of 156 players, including the top 100 ranked in the Race to CME Globe standings. The tournament is expected to draw a strong international field and deliver a high level of competition as players compete not only for a major title but also for one of the largest payouts in women’s golf. The increase further reflects ongoing efforts to elevate the women’s game.

