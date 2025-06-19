Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson spill out ‘tea’ together ahead of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship kicks off on June 19 at Fields Ranch East. Ahead of the tournament, World No. 1 golfer Nelly Korda and two-time major champ Brooke Henderson had an entertaining “tea time” conversation, revealing interesting things about themselves.

Both Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson have won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in the past. Korda claimed the victory in 2021, marking her first major championship title, while Henderson won in 2016, also marking her first major championship title.

Ahead of this year’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, the two LPGA stars were featured in Screen Time with T-Mobile, where they asked each other personal questions. During the discussion, Korda admitted that she is most likely to ignore people's text messages, while Henderson revealed that her secret talent is juggling.

She then proceeded to juggle three golf balls while the World No. 1 golfer cheered her on. Nelly Korda was asked to choose among texts, audio messages, phone calls, and FaceTime, and she replied:

“I’m a FaceTime girly.”

Henderson was then asked how many times she snoozes her alarm when she wakes up in the morning. Laughing, she admitted that she hits snooze three times in the morning. The video was captioned:

"Tea time with Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson.

Take a look at the hilarious clip here:

Nelly Korda has won 15 events on the LPGA Tour, including the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, and three events on the Ladies European Tour. She also won a gold medal for women’s golf at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

On the other hand, Henderson has won 13 events on the LPGA Tour and one on the Epson Tour. She clinched the title in the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions in 2023.

What is Nelly Korda's round 1 tee time for the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship?

Nelly Korda is scheduled to tee off for her first round at the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at 8:28 a.m. local time. She will tee off from the first hole alongside Jeeno Thitikul and Lydia Ko. Brooke Henderson will tee off in the major tournament at 8:39 a.m. local time, also from the first tee.

Here’s a look at the tee-times and pairings for the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, round 1:

Hole 1

7:00 am: Katelyn Sepmoree, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Yuna Nishimura

7:11 am: Jeongeun Lee5, Arpichaya Yubol, Brooke Matthews

7:22 am: Celine Boutier, Sophia Popov, Ashleigh Buhai

7:33 am: Chiara Tamburlini, Ingrid Lindblad, Jasmine Suwannapura

7:44 am: Moriya Jutanugarn, Bailey Tardy, Madelene Sagstrom

7:55 am: Esther Henseleit, Aditi Ashok, Mimi Rhodes

8:06 am: Ariya Jutanugarn, Lucy Li, Rose Zhang

8:17 am: Joanna Coe, Patty Tavatanakit, Leona Maguire

8:28 am: Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul, Lydia Ko

8:39 am: Brooke M. Henderson, Maja Stark, Mao Saigo

8:50 am: Chisato Iwai, Minjee Lee, Lauren Coughlin

9:01 am: Rio Takeda, Jennifer Kupcho, Linn Grant

9:12 am: Gurleen Kaur, Nicole Felce, Olivia Cowan

1:02 pm: Sandra Changkija, Kumkang Park, Brianna Do

1:13 pm: Jeongeun Lee6, Ryann O'Toole, Paula Reto

1:24 pm: Miranda Wang, Cassie Porter, Kristen Gillman

1:35 pm: Jenny Shin, Weiwei Zhang, Haeji Kang

1:46 pm: Yan Liu, Auston Kim, Ana Belac

1:57 pm: Mi Hyang Lee, Stephanie Kyriacou, Hye-Jin Choi

2:08 pm: Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Allie White, Youmin Hwang

2:19 pm: Gabriela Ruffels, Shiho Kuwaki, Carlota Ciganda

2:30 pm: Sung Hyun Park, Anna Nordqvist, Cristie Kerr

2:41 pm: Jenny Bae, Ilhee Lee, Minami Katsu

2:52 pm: Saki Baba, Wei-Ling Hsu, Manon De Roey

3:03 pm: Caroline Masson, Muni He, Karis Davidson

3:14 pm: Jing Yan, Frida Kinhult, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

Hole 10

7:05 am: Bianca Pagdanganan, Natalie Vivaldi, Jiwon Jeon

7:16 am: Peiyun Chien, Yuri Yoshida, Yahui Zhang

7:27 am: Albane Valenzuela, Benedetta Moresco, Robyn Choi

7:38 am: Grace Kim, Alexa Pano, Megan Khang

7:49 am: Pajaree Anannarukarn, Akie Iwai, Nasa Hataoka

8:00 am: Jin Hee Im, Caroline Inglis, Miyu Yamashita

8:11 am: Lauren Hartlage, Ina Yoon, Angel Yin

8:22 am: Hae Ran Ryu, Hyo Joo Kim, Chanettee Wannasaen

8:33 am: Mirim Lee, Allisen Corpuz, A Lim Kim

8:44 am: Gemma Dryburgh, Soo Bin Joo, Hira Naveed

8:55 am: Dewi Weber, Azahara Munoz, Na Rin An

9:06 am: Ashley Grier, Savannah Grewal, Morgane Metraux

9:17 am: Yu Liu, Madison Young, Heather Angell

1:27 pm: Pornanong Phatlum, Mariel Galdiano, Ruixin Liu

1:38 pm: Georgia Hall, Allie Knight, Cheyenne Knight

1:49 pm: Elizabeth Szokol, Nataliya Guseva, Aline Krauter

2:00 pm: Somi Lee, Lindy Duncan, Suji Kim

2:11 pm: Gaby Lopez, Shinsil Bang, Yui Kawamoto

2:22 pm: Danielle Kang, Sei Young Kim, Yani Tseng

2:33 pm: Andrea Lee, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Linnea Strom

2:44 pm: Stacy Lewis, Alison Curdt, Sarah Schmelzel

2:55 pm: Lexi Thompson, Yuka Saso, Yealimi Noh

3:06 pm: Amy Yang, Ruoning Yin, In-Gee Chun

3:17 pm: Ayaka Furue, Jin Young Ko, Charley Hull

3:28 pm: Hinako Shibuno, Hannah Green, Lilia Vu

3:39 pm: Gigi Stoll, Julia Lopez Ramirez, Mary Liu

