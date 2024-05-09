Why did Hideki Matsuyama WD from the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship?

Hideki Matsuyama did not even get to begin his campaign at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship as he decided to withdraw before the first round. Scheduled to play alongside Viktor Hovland and Sahith Theegala, Matsuyama withdrew just minutes before a rain-delayed Wells Fargo Championship took off.

Hideki Matsuyama cited a back injury as the reason for his withdrawal from the tournament. With the Wells Fargo Championship being an elevated event, there will now only be 68 golfers in the field after Ludvig Aberg also withdrew last week.

This is the second year in a row that Matsuyama will not play at the Wells Fargo Championship as he dropped out last year due to similar issues.

Matsuyama's back injury also puts into question his participation at the 2024 PGA Championship, the upcoming second Major of the year. Scheduled to be held from May 16 to 19, Matsuyama has already been declared in the field for the Major and will have to rest up before he starts play at the Valhalla Golf Course.

Matsuyama has struggled with a back injury over the last few years which has forced him to withdraw from a few tournaments. He has also had flare-ups of his neck injury and leg pains.

Hideki Matsuyama talks about his back pain affecting his 2024 PGA Tour season

Matsuyama was seen struggling at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational earlier this year with his back pain flaring up and his leg going numb. Speaking after the first round, Matsuyama said via SB Nation:

"My leg is a little numb right now, so it's really not the perfect condition. My back was not feeling perfect, but I was hitting, protecting myself. I feel like I was able to keep the momentum from the previous tournament, so I think that really helped."

His back injury also forced him to withdraw from the 2023 BMW Championship that was held late last season. This broke his record of nine consecutive Tour Championship entries, the longest record of any active player. His back injury has also corresponded with a neck injury.

Hideki Matsuyama has previously also withdrawn from the 2022 Players Championship and Valero Texas Open citing the same injury concerns.