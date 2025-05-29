Why did Jason Day withdraw from the 2025 Memorial Tournament?

Jason Day will not be a part of the star-studded field at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, this week. This will mark the Australian golfer's third absence from the prestigious event.

The 37-year-old withdrew early last week, citing a wrist injury. Jason Day sent a text message to the Memorial Tournament committee and officials expressing his disappointment in not being able to compete at the challenging Muirfield Village Golf Club, of which he is a loyal member.

The text message read (via Golfweek):

"Unfortunately, I won't be able to compete in the Memorial. I've had some discomfort in my left wrist and after consulting with my doctor he recommended I take the week off to rest and recover."

In his message, he particularly expressed his sorrow for not being a part of the Jack Nicklaus hosted event, where Barbara Nicklaus is being honored. Day said (via Golfweek):

"I always look forward to playing in Ohio at Jack's event each year. As a member at Muirfield we are quite honored to recognize Barbara Nicklaus as this year's honoree."

This year's edition of the Memorial Tournament marks Jason Day's third time missing the event in his 17 years of playing on the PGA Tour. He withdrew in 2021 due to a back injury and also sat out the Ohio event in 2011.

The 13-time PGA Tour winner withdrew from the 2025 Truist Championship earlier this month due to a complicated recovery from a herniated disk near his neck. Jason Day confirmed that he looks forward to returning to the iconic Muirfield Village Golf Club for the 2026 Memorial Tournament in good physical health.

How did Jason Day do during the 2024 Memorial Tournament?

Jason Day opened up last year's edition of the Memorial Tournament with a 1-over-par 73 round comprised of five birdies, four bogeys, and one double bogey. During the second round, he struggled and posted a 3-over-par 75 score.

However, Saturday's round of the Memorial Tournament saw the Aussie's putting skills on fire. Day recorded five birdies with four of them being consecutive. He ended the day with a commendable 3 under par 69 round.

The final round of the 2024 Memorial Tournament saw Day post his worst score of the week. A 5 over par 77 score led him to drop 11 spots on the leaderboard and end the event tied for 33rd place finish with five other golfers, including Justin Thomas. The 6 golfers bore a 72-hole score of 6 over par 294.

The golfer earned a paycheck worth $106,500 and 26.500 FedEx Cup points for his finish.

