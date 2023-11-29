Why is Jon Rahm missing from the 2023 Hero World Challenge?

The Masters winner Jon Rahm will miss the 2023 Hero World Challenge. There have been rumours swirling around that the Spanish golfer will join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf next year. The golfer had already pulled out of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's virtual golf TGL series, however, he has not confirmed anything about LIV.

There are only 20 players in the Hero World Challenge field, which comprises the defending champion, four major PGA event winners, 11 players from the Official World Golf Ranking, The Players Championship winner and remaining exemptions chosen by the Tiger Woods Foundation.

The current world number three, Jon Rahm, will not participate in the 2023 Hero World Challenge despite being eligible to compete. However, considering that the Spaniard did not participate in the previous two events, it is not surprising that he will not play this year.

Rahm was placed second in the 2019 Hero World Challenge, his last outing at the competition. Henrik Stenson won the tournament by one stroke then.

Rahm participated in the competition as the reigning champion. In 2018, he defeated American golfer Tony Finau by four shots to win the Hero World Challenge.

Here are the past winners of the Hero World Challenge:

2022- Viktor Hovland

2021- Viktor Hovland

2019- Henrik Stenson

2018- Jon Rahm

2017- Rickie Fowler

2016- Hideki Matsuyama

2015- Bubba Watson

2014- Jordan Spieth

2013- Zach Johnson

2012- Graeme McDowell

2011- Tiger Woods

2010- Graeme McDowell

2009- Jim Furyk

2008- Vijay Singh

2007- Tiger Woods

2006- Tiger Woods

2005- Luke Donald

2004- Tiger Woods

2003- Davis Love III

2002- Padraig Harrington

2001- Tiger Woods

2000 (Dec) - Davis Love III

2000 (Jan) - Tom Lehman

Who is playing at the 2023 Hero World Challenge?

The 2023 Hero World Challenge comprises the 20 best golfers in the field including defending champion and 2023 Tour Championship winner, Viktor Hovland. Sam Burns will also compete in the tournament in addition to Keegan Bradley and Tony Finau.

The 2023 Open Championship winner Brian Harman will grace the field in the beautiful location of Albany alongside another Major tournament winner Wyndham Clark.

The 2023 Ryder Cup players including Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa, Justin Thomas, Sepo Straka and Jordan Spieth will tee off this week alongside current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who finished second in the last two editions of the tournament.

The Hero World Challenge will mark the most anticipated return of Will Zalatoris and 15-time Major champion, Tiger Woods. Cameron Young will also join the field.

Here is the 2023 Hero World Challenge field:

Sam Burns

Keegan Bradley

Wyndham Clark

Jason Day

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Rickie Fowler

Lucas Glover

Brian Harman

Max Homa

Viktor Hovland

Collin Morikawa

Justin Rose

Scottie Scheffler

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Justin Thomas

Tiger Woods

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

The competition is scheduled to start with the first round on November 30 and the final on Sunday, December 3.