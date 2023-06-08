Why is LIV Golf’s Phil Mickelson missing the 2023 RBC Canadian Open? Reason explored

Phil Mickelson is missing at this week's RBC Canadian Open, which starts on Thursday, June 8 at Oakdale Golf and Country Club.

This isn't the first time Mickelson hasn't played a PGA Tour event this year. For the uninitiated, players who switched to LIV were suspended from participating in PGA Tour events last year.

After the PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger was announced on Tuesday, fans might have thought that the Saudi-backed circuit players would be back on the PGA Tour, but that is not going to happen this year. The remaining seasons of the PGA Tour, LIV Golf, and DP World Tour will go as planned.

Currently, the only tournaments LIV-associated golfers can compete in are the 14 events under LIV Golf, Asian Tour events, and the four majors if they have exemptions.

Mickelson didn't have great memories when he played at the Canadian Open for the first time as a professional in 1993. Mickelson, who was then a PGA Tour rookie, was disqualified from the event after signing an incorrect scorecard. Rumors suggested that it was the RCGA (Golf Canada) and not the PGA Tour that sent him home. Since then, he has played the event several times but has never been able to succeed.

Who is playing in the 2023 RBC Canadian Open? Field explored

Here's the complete field for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open:

Aaron Baddeley

Aaron Cockerill

Aaron Rai

Aaron Wise

Adam Hadwin

Adam Long

Adam Svensson

Adrian Meronk

Akshay Bhatia

Alex Smalley

Andrew Landry

Andrew Novak

Augusto Núñez

Austin Cook

Austin Smotherman

Ben Griffin

Ben Martin

Ben Silverman

Bill Haas

Brandon Matthews

Brandon Wu

Brandt Snedeker

Brendon Todd

Brent Grant

Brian Gay

Brian Stuard

Brice Garnett

Byeong Hun An

C.T. Pan

Callum Tarren

Cameron Champ

Cameron Percy

Cameron Young

Camilo Villegas

Carl Yuan

Carson Young

Chad Ramey

Charley Hoffman

Chesson Hadley

Chez Reavie

Chris Stroud

Cody Gribble

Corey Conners

Daniel Kim

David Hearn

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Davis Thompson

Derek Ernst

Doc Redman

Doug Ghim

Dylan Wu

Eric Cole

Erik van Rooyen

Étienne Papineau

Garrick Higgo

Geoff Ogilvy

Grayson Murray

Greyson Sigg

Hank Lebioda

Harrison Endycott

Harry Hall

Harry Higgs

Henrik Norlander

Jake Knapp

James Hahn

Jason Dufner

Jim Herman

Johnny Travale

Jonathan Byrd

Joseph Bramlett

Justin Lower

Justin Rose

Keith Mitchell

Kelly Kraft

Kevin Chappell

Kevin Roy

Kevin Tway

Kramer Hickok

Kyle Westmoreland

Lanto Griffin

Lee Hodges

Lucas Glover

Ludvig Aberg

Luis Carrera

Luke List

Mackenzie Hughes

Mark Hubbard

Martin Laird

Martin Trainer

Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Kuchar

Matthias Schwab

Matti Schmid

Maverick McNealy

Max McGreevy

Michael Block

Michael Gligic

Michael Kim

Michael Thorbjornsen

Mike Weir

MJ Daffue

Myles Creighton

Nate Lashley

Nick Taylor

Nick Watney

Nicolai Hojgaard

Patton Kizzire

Paul Haley II

Peter Malnati

Richy Werenski

Ricky Barnes

Robby Shelton

Robert Streb

Roger Sloan

Rory McIlroy

Russell Knox

Ryan Armour

Ryan Brehm

Ryan Gerard

Ryan Moore

S.H. Kim

S.Y. Noh

Sahith Theegala

Sam Bennett

Sam Burns

Sam Ryder

Sam Stevens

Scott Harrington

Scott Piercy

Sean O'Hair

Sebastian Szirmak

Shane Lowry

Stuart Macdonald

Sung Kang

Taylor Durham

Taylor Pendrith

Tommy Fleetwood

Trevor Cone

Trevor Werbylo

Tyler Duncan

Tyrrell Hatton

Tyson Alexander

Vince Whaley

Vincent Norrman

Webb Simpson

Wesley Bryan

Wil Bateman

Will Gordon

William McGirt

Zac Blair

Zecheng Dou

What's next on Phil Mickelson's schedule?

Phil Mickelson during the 2022 U.S. Open Championship - Round Two

Phil Mickelson will be back in action next week at the US Open 2023. The event will be played at Los Angeles Country Club from June 15 to June 18. Mickelson has won six majors so far, but he has yet to win the US Open.

The 52-year-old golf veteran has finished runner-up six times in a three-decade-long career. Since 2013, Mickelson has failed to finish in the top 25 at the US Open and has failed to make a cut three times in the last eight appearances.

