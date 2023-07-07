Why did LPGA rookie Natthakritta Vongtaveelap get disqualified from 2023 US Women's Open? Real reason explored

Natthakritta Vongtaveelap was disqualified from the first round of the US Women's Open 2023 as her caddie, Jinsup Kim, was caught using a rangefinder. She could make it through only five holes on her first outing at the US Open before she was issued the second warning and, hence, was disqualified.

While distance measuring devices are permitted in LPGA-sanctioned events, they are prohibited in the US Women's Open and the Women's British Open, which are organized by the USGA and R&A, respectively.

The USGA said the 20-year-old LPGA rookie was warned twice, which led to her disqualification. A single warning would cost her just two strokes.

The statement read:

“During the first round, on multiple occasions, the caddie for Natthakritta Vongtaveelap used a distance measuring device, which is not allowed in the U.S. Women’s Open. The first breach is a general penalty, and the second breach resulted in disqualification.”

Vongtaveelap missed the cut in the two majors she played prior to the US Women's Open. In her eight starts on the LPGA Tour, her best finish came at the Honda LPGA Thailand, where she ended as runner-up.

Has anyone else been disqualified in the past for using distance-measuring devices?

Last week, a similar incident happened on the Korn Ferry Tour when rookie Zach Williams was disqualified for using the rangefinder at the Memorial Health Championship.

For the uninitiated, distance-measuring devices are not allowed on the Korn Ferry Tour or the PGA Tour. Williams said he was unaware that the rule was still unchanged.

He tweeted:

"Sadly, this is me. For some reason I thought they had changed the rule already on the KFT. Plus they allow in literally all other pro events besides KFT and PGA. Bottomline, I should have known, and its completely on me. Hard to swallow but you have to. I'll be back in no time💪"

Recently, players were seen using distance-measuring devices during the PFA Championship. This is because the PGA Championship is run by the PGA of America, which allows the use of rangefinders in its sanctioned events.

What happened in the first round of the US Women's Open?

Hyo Joo Kim during the 78th US Women's Open, Round One

Xiyu Janet Lin and Hyo Joo Kim took up the joint lead on the first day of the US Women's Open 2023 after carding a 4-under 68 on Thursday, June 6.

Lin, who started her first round on the back nine, made five birdies on Thursday. Her only bogey came on the final hole of the day. Kim also made five birdies and a lone bogey in the first round.

Allisen Corpuz, Nasa Hataoka, Bailey Tardy, Leona Maguire, and amateur Aine Donegan were tied for third after shooting 3-under 69 at Pebble Beach.

Maguire will be looking to not repeat the mistakes she made at the Women's PGA Championship. Last month, she lost the chance to win the major after entering the final round with a 54-hole lead.

