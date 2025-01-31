Why did Ludvig Aberg withdraw from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am? Reason explored

Ludvig Aberg recently withdrew from the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am due to an ongoing illness he contracted last week. The 2024 Pebble Beach runner-up withdrew after completing the first round on Thursday (Jan. 30).

While playing in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, Aberg reportedly fell ill with a bug. That's why the young Swedish pro decided to take the week off, even though he missed three rounds of the Pro-Am. The the OWGR World No. 6 carded 5-over 77 in the first round. The PGA Tour officially confirmed Ludvig Aberg's withdrawal via X:

"Ludvig Åberg (illness) WD prior to round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. His amateur partner, Jimmy Dunne, will now play with Cypress Point Head Professional Casey Reamer."

Aberg was having a great time at the Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course after taking the lead after Day 1. He ended Round 1 with a 9-under 63, scoring back-to-back birdies at the 10th, 11th and 12th hole. Aberg even scored an eagle at the 17th hole of the 18-hole-course at San Diego. However, he ended all the 3 rounds with scores way over par (3-over 75, 2-over 74 and 7-over 79).

He reportedly began to feel ill during the final 54 holes and had to finish the championship in a tie for 42nd place. Dan Rapaport also posted on his X account, citing Ludvig Aberg's health problems.

"Said he was 80ish percent health starting the week. The bug that’s going around is NASTY."

Aberg's withdrawal from the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am gives the golfer some time to heal and rest. The Genesis Invitational is just two weeks away, starting on February 13, 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course. If Ludvig returns to the venue where he fell ill and aces the $20,000,0000 competition, it will mark a great comeback.

How did Ludvig Aberg perform in 2024?

The 25-year-old golfer tied for 18th place in the Olympic men's golf competition. Aberg finished his time at Le Golf National with an overall score of 68-70-66-72, 8-under par.

Ludvig Aberg had a brilliant season on the 2024 PGA Tour with eight top-10 finishes and fourteen top-25 finishes. He also finished runner-up at the 2024 Masters Tournament, BMW Championship and Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He missed the cut just twice in 20 starts last year.

Here's a look at how Ludvig Aberg performed on the 2024 PGA Tour:

The Sentry, T47, 69-70-77-63, 279 (-13)

Sony Open in Hawaii, T30, 70-65-70-66, 271 (-9)

Farmers Insurance Open, T9, 68-72-69-70, 279 (-9)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, 2, 68-65-67, 200 (-16)

The Genesis Invitational, T19, 68-72-70-68, 278 (-6)

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard, T25, 73-74-69-72, 288 (E)

THE PLAYERS Championship, 8, 67-73-67-67, 274 (-14)

Valero Texas Open, T14, 72-71-67-73, 283 (-5)

Masters Tournament, 2, 73-69-70-69, 281 (-7)

RBC Heritage, T10, 66-66-68-72, 272 (-12)

PGA Championship, Missed The Cut

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, T5, 68-72-72-74, 286 (-2)

U.S. Open, T12, 66-69-73-73, 281 (+1)

Travelers Championship, T27, 67-69-62-71, 269 (-11)

Genesis Scottish Open, T4, 64-64-65-73, 266 (-14)

The Open, Missed The Cut

FedEx St Jude Championship, T40, 71-68-70-68, 277 (-3)

Tour Championship, 16, 71-68-68-70, 277 (-12)

The RSM Classic, T17, 73-64-71-64, 272 (-10)

Hero World Challenge, 6, 67-70-72-67, 276 (-12)

