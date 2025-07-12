Why did Paul Waring withdraw during Round 3 of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open?

Paul Waring's campaign at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open ended abruptly on Saturday, July 12, during Round 3. The tournament is being held at The Renaissance Club, where Waring chose not to continue after attempting 13 holes during his third round, and the PGA Tour later explained why.

The PGA Tour stated that Waring experienced a shoulder injury, due to which he will be unable to finish the tournament. They posted this update on X:

"Paul Waring WD during the third round of the Genesis Scottish Open with a shoulder injury."

Waring's performance was severely hampered as a result of his injured shoulder, and it could be clearly seen when he started struggling. During the third round, the golfer took on the front nine holes first and fared well. He shot two bogeys on holes 1 and 7, as well as two birdies on holes 4 and 9, to finish the front nine holes at even par.

Following this, Paul Waring had a terrible start on the back nine holes, shooting one birdie (on hole 10) and three double bogeys on holes 11, 12 and 13. Later, Waring realized the struggling shoulder was too much to manage and withdrew from the tournament.

Waring performed admirably in the first two rounds, finishing with a total score of 69, one stroke lower than par. Thanks to these rounds, he was able to barely make the cut at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Tournament, which was 1 under par. Paul Waring has become the second player to withdraw from this tournament, following Rikuya Hoshino.

