Why was play suspended in Round 3 of the 2025 ISCO Championship?

The third round of the ISCO Championship was in progress on Saturday, July 12, before the PGA Tour was forced to suspend the event due harsh weather conditions. The event is happening at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky, parallel to the Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, Scotland.

Ad

PGA Tour Communications announced the reason for the suspension amid the third round of the ISCO Championship via X. The organizers took the decision amid extensive lightning around the golf course.

"The third round of the ISCO Championship is suspended at 1:24 p.m. ET due to lightning in the area."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In the weather forecast shared by the PGA Tour Communications earlier, there was a threat of rain showers and storms hanging over throughout the day. Though the probability of showers was low earlier in the day, clouds were predicted to remain throughout.

The chances of the showers and storms were likely to increase as the day progressed. But, the delay due to lightning came as a surprise to the players and organizers.

Ad

Here is the weather forecast shared by the team before the third round commenced:

"Saturday’s weather forecast for the ISCO Championship."

Expand Tweet

Chan Kim has maintained the lead from Round One with an impressive 11-under par score after two rounds. Three players - Vince Whaley, Kristoffer Ventura, and Thomas Rosenmüller were tied for the second position with a 6-under par score heading into the third round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anusha M Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.



As an established Content Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. From little to no golf knowledge, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.



She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.

This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!



Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.

Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.





Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is

A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors! Know More