What are the new tee times for Round 3 of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open after the delay? Revised tee times and pairings explored

Once again, the 2024 WM Phoenix Open suffers a delay due to weather conditions. None of the first three rounds have been able to finish on the day they were originally scheduled for.

The third round of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open received its third postponement and has a resume time of 8:15 am (local time), 10:15 am (Eastern Time). The reason for this new postponement is due to the frost that covered the course early this Sunday morning, February 11.

The moving day was suspended at 8:11 pm (Eastern Time) on Saturday due to darkness. It was scheduled to restart at 9:30 am (Eastern Time) on Sunday, but, due to frost, it was postponed 30 minutes first, and 45 minutes later, until the current restart time was defined.

The most advanced group of players of the third round of the WM Phoenix Open are those of Carson Young, Harris English, Brendon Todd, Tyler Duncan, Byeong Hun An y Beau Hossler. These two groups will restart on the 15th hole. The furthest behind are the leaders, Nick Taylor, Sahith Theegala and Andrew Novak, who will start from the 7th hole.

This situation implies that the restarting time of the fourth and decisive round is not predictable. There is even a risk that the event may have to be shortened as happened the week before with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Where will the 2024 WM Phoenix Open players stand on the course when the third round restarts?

Listed below is where on the course each group of players will restart the third round of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open. It also clarifies the hole from which each group started:

(10th hole) Tyson Alexander, Aaron Baddeley, Alex Noren: 1st Tee

(10th hole) Zach Johnson, Justin Lower, Mark Hubbard: 1st Green

(10th hole) Min Woo Lee, Adam Scott, Seamus Power: 2nd Tee

(10th hole) Ben Griffin, Hayden Buckley, Harry Hall: 3rd Tee

(10th hole) Emiliano Grillo, Adam Schenk, Matt Wallace: 3rd Fairway

(10th hole) Matt NeSmith, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Robby Shelton: 5th Tee

(10th hole) Sami Valimaki, Jesse Mueller, Eric Cole: 5th Tee

(10th hole) Nicolo Galletti, Taylor Moore, Billy Horschel: 6th Tee

(10th hole) Carson Young, Harris English, Brendon Todd: 6th Green

(10th hole) Denny McCarthy, Kevin Chappell: 17th Fairway

(10th hole) Tom Hoge, Garrick Higgo: 17th Green

(10th hole) Brian Harman, Tom Kim, Sungjae Im: 18th Green

(1st hole) Sahith Theegala, Andrew Novak, Nick Taylor: 7th Fairway

(1st hole) Maverick McNealy, Doug Ghim, Scottie Scheffler: 8th Fairway

(1st hole) Justin Thomas, Cameron Young, Ryan Fox: 9th Green

(1st hole) Jordan Spieth, Charley Hoffman, Kurt Kitayama: 10th Tee

(1st hole) Sam Burns, Daniel Berger, Jhonattan Vegas: 10th Fairway

(1st hole) Justin Suh, Jake Knapp, Davis Thompson: 11th Fairway

(1st hole) Matt Fitzpatrick, Sam Stevens, Si Woo Kim: 11th Fairway

(1st hole) S.H. Kim, Bud Cauley, Thomas Detry: 12th Fairway

(1st hole) Zac Blair, Keith Mitchell, Wyndham Clark: 13th Fairway

(1st hole) Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Hardy, Corey Conners: 14th Fairway

(1st hole) Taylor Montgomery, Joel Dahmen, Shane Lowry: 14th Green

(1st hole) Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Jim Knous, Martin Laird: 15th Tee

(1st hole) Tyler Duncan, Byeong Hun An, Beau Hossler: 15th Fairway

Nick Taylor leads the 2024 WM Phoenix Open with a score of 13 under. Sahith Theegala is one stroke behind in second, while Andrew Novak and Doug Ghim are third with 11 under.