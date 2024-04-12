Why do they say fore please at the Masters? Augusta National’s traditions explored 

The Masters is best known for its tradition and beautiful history, which have been upheld since its inception in 1934. One of its unique traditions involves the announcer at the starting tee hole, saying, "Fore, please."

This phrase has been in use since 1948 when Phil Harrison served as the tee starter and used it to gain the audience's attention. He continued this practice throughout all the subsequent Masters tournaments, and after his passing in 2008, when Toby Wilt took over, he upheld the tradition, which continues to this day.

Now, the announcer on the first tee begins with "Fore please, [player name here] now driving." For those unfamiliar, "fore" in golf is typically used in golf to gain the attention of people.

However, this is not the only tradition of the Masters. The major, known for its rich history, also has a tradition of inviting legendary golfers to take the ceremonial shot of the tournament on its first day. This year, six-time Masters winner Jack Nicklaus was the honorary starter, joined by Tom Watson and Gary Player.

In addition, the Masters also has a tradition of organizing the Champions Dinner. The dinner is hosted by the defending champion for all the previous winners of the event. This year, Jon Rahm hosted the Champions Dinner on Tuesday, April 9.

All about the Masters honorary starters tradition

The Masters has a tradition of inaugurating the tournament with a ceremonial shot taken by the top-ranked legendary golfer in the world.

This tradition has been in practice since 1963 when it was initiated by Jock Hutchison. He continued to take the inaugural shot from 1963 to 1973 alongside Fred McLeod, who remained involved until 1976.

Byron Nelson succeeded them, serving as the Honorary Masters guest from 1981 to 2001, followed by Gene Sarazen. Sam Snead then upheld the tradition from 1984 to 2002.

Legendary golfer Arnold Palmer was the honorary guest of the Masters starter from 2007 to 2016. Jack Nicklaus took over the duties in 2010 and has continued as the guest of honor to take the first shot ever since. Gary Player joined him in 2012, and then it was Tom Watson in 2022.

Here are the Masters Honorary starters over the years:

Jock Hutchison, 1963–1973

Fred McLeod, 1963–1976

Byron Nelson, 1981-2001

Gene Sarazen, 1981–1999

Ken Venturi, 1983

Sam Snead, 1984–2002

Arnold Palmer, 2007–2016

Jack Nicklaus, 2010–present

Gary Player, 2012–present

Lee Elder, 2021

Tom Watson, 2022–present

The Masters 2024 commenced with its inaugural round on Thursday, April 11, at the prestigious Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.