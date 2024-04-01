Why did Stephan Jaeger withdraw from the Valero Texas Open 2024? All you need to know

After securing his maiden PGA Tour victory at the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open, Stephan Jaeger withdrew from the upcoming Valero Texas Open. He was scheduled to tee off at this week's event but decided to rest following his victory last week.

However, the real reason for his withdrawal has not been revealed, but reportedly, the golfer plans to focus on his Masters debut. With the victory at the Houston Open, the German golfer earned an invitation to play at the Masters, the first Major of the year, scheduled to take place from April 11 to 14 at the Augusta National Golf Course.

Golfers only have this week to prepare for the biggest event of the year. Thus, Jaeger's withdrawal from the Valero Texas Championship appears due to his Masters invite.

Stephan Jaeger showcased impressive gameplay at last week's Texas Children's Houston Open, maintaining dominance throughout the four rounds of the event before finally claiming the trophy. It marked his seventh professional win and first on the PGA Tour.

The 2024 Valero Texas Open is set to commence with its inaugural round on Thursday, April 4, and will conclude on Sunday, April 7, at the TPC San Antonio. The regular PGA Tour event tournament will feature a full-size field with a purse of $9.2 million.

Raul Pereda will replace Jaeger in the tournament. Moreover, Matt Wallace and Scott Stallings also withdrew from the Valero Texas Championship.

Trace Crowe will fill Wallace's spot, while Blaine Hale Jr. will fill the vacancy resulting from Stallings' withdrawal. Moreover, Hayden Springer and Bronson Burgoon earned entry into this week's event through a sponsor exemption.

"I'm just super happy" - Stephan Jaeger on winning the Houston Open

Stephan Jaeger has not expected to have such an amazing outing at the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open. He was fabulous last week and was in the lead after 54 holes.

The German golfer could manage to maintain the lead even after the final round on Sunday, March 31, to emerge victorious at the tournament. Following his win, Jaeger opened up about his game and also the golf course. He said (via CBS News):

"I was just tried to stay within myself. Birdies eluded me on the back nine. But this golf course plays difficult, especially when you're around the lead. I'm just super happy."

The Houston Open had a stellar field consisting of some top-ranked PGA Tour players, including current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who was in contention to win his third consecutive event last week. Unfortunately, his dream shattered with a par on the 18th, which gave Jaeger a one-stroke lead in the game and he won it.

"I couldn't have dreamed up a better week. Playing Scottie last couple days, he's been on a tear, so to kind of slay the dragon a little bit this week was amazing. He's such a good dude, such a good player, I was just happy to play with him a couple days," he added.

Jaeger will next tee off at the Masters 2024. It will take place next week and will feature a full-size field. This year, LIV golfer Jon Rahm will compete to defend his title.