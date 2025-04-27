Why was the third round at Zurich Classic suspended?

Round 3 of the Zurich Classic on Saturday was suspended due to lightning in the region. Play was halted at 2:15 pm local time and was resumed at 3:47 pm.
The PGA Tour Communications shared an update on X (formerly Twitter) to inform the fans about the suspension of play due to the intervention of nature.
"Third-round play at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans was suspended at 2:15 p.m. due to lightning in the area," PGA Tour Communications posted on X.
Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin led the standings after the conclusion of Round 3 on Saturday. They had closed their moving day at 61. Novak praised his teammate during the press conference for playing well despite the weather issues.
"I thought we got off to a really good start today, which was I think good. In this format, when you tee off you don't have the lead anymore. Everybody is past you. It's four ball. It was nice to get our ahead of it, get off to a good start, get momentum going. After the rain delay Ben got hot and made some good putts, and overall just a great day," said Novak (via PGA Tour)
The 90-minute delay didn't seem to deter the leaderboard toppers as they kept up their form after play resumed. Practice facilities had been opened for golfers at 3:15 pm local time.
Incidentally, at the time of writing, the final round on Sunday also faced suspension following inclement weather conditions in the area. Several teams, including Novak and Griffin, are yet to complete their rounds.
How did Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin perform in Round 3 of the Zurich Classic?
Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin started their third round at the Zurich Classic with four straight birdies as a team. They would want to score many more to assert their dominance at the top of the leaderboard.
In total, the duo posted a clean scoresheet to close their fourball round at 11-under 61. In the suspended Round 4 on Sunday, the pair have carded three birdies and one bogey through seven holes. The final round of the Zurich Classic features a foursomes format.