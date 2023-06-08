Why is Tiger Woods not playing in the RBC Canadian Open 2023? Real reason explored

The golfing world eagerly anticipated the arrival of the RBC Canadian Open 2023, but to the disappointment of fans, one notable name was absent from the list of participants—Tiger Woods. The legendary golfer, currently on the road to recovery, has been forced to sit out this prestigious tournament due to his ongoing rehabilitation from a recent ankle surgery. Let's delve deeper into the real reason behind his absence and explore the latest updates regarding his recovery.

Injury forces Tiger Woods' withdrawal from RBC Canadian Open

Tiger Woods' absence from the RBC Canadian Open is directly tied to the same reason that prevented him from participating in previous tournaments—his ongoing rehabilitation from ankle surgery. Following complications with his right ankle, Woods underwent a significant procedure known as ankle fusion surgery on April 19, 2023.

This complex surgery involved fusing the bones in his ankle together to promote stability and alleviate the persistent pain he had been experiencing. However, such a procedure comes with a lengthy recovery period, which has unfortunately hindered his participation in the RBC Canadian Open.

Continued recovery from surgery

Since the ankle surgery, Tiger Woods has been diligently focusing on his rehabilitation to regain full fitness and ensure a successful return to the golf course. Ankle fusion surgery is a complex and intensive procedure, requiring careful healing and gradual rehabilitation. This process involves physical therapy, strengthening exercises, and regular monitoring to ensure the ankle is healing correctly and regaining optimal function.

Given the magnitude of the surgery and the need for proper recovery, Woods has had to exercise patience and adhere to his medical team's guidance, which has resulted in his absence from multiple tournaments, including the RBC Canadian Open.

Woods' recent appearance and updates

While Tiger Woods' competitive golfing return remains uncertain, recent reports have provided a glimmer of hope for his fans. The golfer was recently spotted at an event where he was present to support his son. The images shared on social media platforms depicted Woods seated in a golf cart, indicating his continued connection to the golfing community. However, it is crucial to note that his appearance at the event was purely in a spectator capacity. Despite his presence, it is clear that Woods is still in the recovery phase and not ready to resume professional play.

As the RBC Canadian Open 2023 approaches, golf enthusiasts worldwide express their disappointment at the absence of Tiger Woods from the tournament. His ongoing recovery from ankle surgery has necessitated his withdrawal from competitive golf, including this prestigious event. Despite recent sightings of Woods attending an event, it is imperative to understand that he is currently not prepared for a professional return. The golfing community eagerly awaits further updates regarding Woods' progress and holds high hopes for his triumphant comeback in the near future.

