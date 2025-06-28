Why did Will Gordon get emotional after making the Rocket Classic cut? Real reason explored

Will Gordon probably made the biggest cut of his life on Friday after carding a 3-under 69 at the Rocket Classic 2025. For the unversed, the 28-year-old golfer, playing the final start of his major medical extension, secured his PGA Tour membership card with the cut. The World No. 276 golfer was seen fighting back his emotions after sinking the clutch putt that secured his job.

Gordon birdied each of his final two holes Friday, including the 6-foot putt that got him to 6-under and right on the projected cut line. The golfer was seen giving a few spirited fist pumps before moving away to wipe his tears on the greens. He eventually squatted down and covered his face while failing to control his emotions. Later, he admitted being ‘really proud’ of himself for performing under pressure.

Trending

Speaking about his crucial cut in a post-round interview with Golf Channel, Will Gordon said:

“It’s not in the back of my mind; it’s in the very front. But that’s why you play is to put yourself in moments like this, hopefully win golf tournaments. But I’m really proud of myself for executing under that pressure.

"I was just proud of keeping my head in it, fighting to the end. That’s what I do. It hadn’t been the prettiest kind of last three, four years, but I always fight.”

Expand Tweet

Gordon waited over two hours to confirm if he made the Rocket Classic cut on Friday. Notably, Michael Kim’s last hole putt to move the cut line came in clutch for the North Carolina native.

Will Gordon's PGA Tour journey so far

Will Gordon has had an eventful run on the PGA Tour till now. A young Gordon finished No. 159 in FedExCup points in 2020-21 as a rookie. However, he re-earned his Tour card via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals in 2022. He went on to finish No.100 in points in 2022-23, assuring him a spot. He then missed five months of action after last year’s WM Phoenix Open due to a neck injury.

Having returned to the playing field in July, Gordon struggled with recovery until October. He was fully back this season but continued to struggle with his form, despite two big results. For the unversed, he has so far missed nine of 13 cuts in 2025. However, his top-10 finishes at the Farmers Insurance Open and THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson helped him along the way to keep full membership.

The golfer, named 2019 SEC Player of the Year and First-Team All-America as a senior at Vanderbilt, has played 147 Tour events so far and made the cut on 81 outings. He has over $3,900,000 in career earnings.

It is pertinent to note that a win at the Detroit Golf Club on Sunday would grant him a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour, among other perks. It’ll be interesting to see if Will Gordon manages to find his way up from eight shots back of leaders Andrew Putnam, Philip Knowles, and Chris Kirk after Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Mohan Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic. Know More