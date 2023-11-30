Why did Will Zalatoris switch to broomstick-style putter at the Hero World Challenge? Real reason explored

Will Zalatoris is finally back in action after almost eight months. He will compete at this week's Hero World Challenge. He has been out of action over the last few months, owing to his back injury and underwent microdiscectomy surgery for his back.

The American golfer has made some changes to his bag ahead of the commencement of the tournament. At the Hero World Challenge, Zalatoris will use the L.A.B. Mezz.1 Max, a new putter designed like a broom.

The golfer made changes to his bag because a few months back he ordered an L.A.B putter and practiced with it. He felt comfortable with the putter and decided to use it at the Hero World Challenges.

Speaking about the changes, Zalatoris said (via PGA Tour):

“I ordered a couple arm locks [from L.A.B.], and they ended up sending me a couple of broomsticks and it took me probably three months before I was actually able to start practicing with it. But immediately, I loved it.

“I can see the line so much better. It's just more comfortable too. I mean, I know I was a pretty streaky putter. I mean, I'd always be a zero-strokes-gained guy, but I'd blow a few short ones here and there. But so far so good," he added.

The L.A.B Mezz.1 Max putter became the talk of the town earlier this year when Lucas Glover utilised it to compete at the first FedEx Cup playoff, St. Jude Championship, where he registered his victory. Now, Zalatoris is hoping to repeat the same at this week's tournament.

The 2023 Hero World Challenge will start with the inaugural round on Thursday, November 30. Will Zalatoris will tee off with Jordan Spieth at 12:25 p.m. ET for the first round.

Brian Harman and Lucas Glover will take the first shot of the day at 10:46 a.m. ET followed by Cameron Young and Sepp Straka. The defending champion Viktor Hovland will pair up with Max Homa and will tee off at 12:25 p.m. ET.

What is in Will Zalatoris's bag?

Most of Will Zalatoris's equipment is from the brand Titleist. He plays with a Titleist TSR3 driver with a Fujikura Ventus TR Black 7X shaft. Earlier, he used to play with a Scotty Cameron Phantom X T11 putter which he switched with an L.A.B. broom-style putter for the Hero World Challenge. His hybrid, irons, wedges and other golf equipment are also from Titleist.

Here are the details of Will Zalatoris' bag, as per Golf Monthly:

Driver

Specification: Titleist TSR3 (8 degrees, A1) with Fujikura Ventus TR Black 7X shaft

Three-wood

Specification: Titleist TSR2+ (16.5 degrees at 15.75 degrees, D1) with Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 X shaft

Hybrid

Specification: Titleist TS3, 19 degrees

Utility

Specification: Titleist T200 with Nippon Pro Modus3 shaft

Irons (4-PW)

Specification: Titleist T100 all fitted with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges

Specification: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50, 55 degrees), Titleist Vokey Prototype (60 degrees)

Putter

Specification: L.A.B Mezz.1 Max putter

Ball

Specification: Titleist Pro V1

Shoes

Specification: FootJoy