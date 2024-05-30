“Why wouldn’t he just wait?” “Enter Sergio Garcia” – Fans react to amateur Christo Lamprecht’s ‘strange move’ to give up U.S. Open exemption

Fans on social media have reacted to amateur golfer Christo Lamprecht's decision to start his professional journey, which means he'll miss the chance to compete at the 2024 US Open. As the winner of the 2023 Amateur Championship, also known as the British Amateur Championship, Lamprecht has an exemption to compete in the 2024 US Open if he remains an amateur.

However, the South African golfer has reportedly decided to turn professional, losing his chance to play in the Major this year. According to golf journalist Doug Ferguson, Lamprecht will now compete in Monday's qualifiers for the Major.

"British Amateur champ Christo Lamprecht is giving up spot in US Open to turn pro. Now heads to qualifier in Georgia on Monday," Ferguson shared the news on his X account.

Fans quickly expressed their disappointment in the comments section. Many commented that Lamprecht should have waited another month before turning pro.

"Why wouldn’t he just wait?"

Another fan speculated about the possibility of LIV golfer Sergio Garcia joining the field.

"Enter @TheSergioGarcia, correct?" the fan asked.

However, Ferguson dismissed this speculation.

"No. First, it hasn't been determined what alternate Sergio is until all the qualifiers have been played. And this spot just goes back to the allotted spots."

Garcia competed in the US Open qualifying earlier this month but did not secure a spot in the Major.

One fan suggested that Lamprecht should have played in the Major first before starting his professional journey.

"Why not play under the exemption and then turn pro?" they wondered.

Another echoed,

"Strange move (in the context of the vast majority of preciously exempted amateurs). He must fancy a sice of the pie!"

Here are more fans reactions:

Christo Lamprecht misses out on PGA Tour card

Christo Lamprecht came incredibly close to earning his PGA Tour card for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, but an unfortunate injury shattered his hopes. He needed to clinch the title at the individual NCAA Championship to propel himself to the top of the PGA Tour University rankings. However, the South African amateur golfer was sidelined by a back injury. He was forced to withdraw from the competition.

Despite this, Lamprecht managed to secure second place on the PGA Tour University rankings, earning him membership on the Korn Ferry Tour for the 2024 season. The PGA Tour University ranking allows the top-ranked player to have a PGA Tour card. This year, Michael Thorbjornsen topped the ranking and earned his place for the remainder of this season and the 2025 season.

Meanwhile, Christo Lamprecht had played at the Masters 2024 in April but failed to make the cut at the Major. He has been pretty successful at the amateur level, winning the 2016 Dimension Data Junior Open, 2017 South African Amateur Championship, 2018 East of Ireland Amateur Open Championship, Dimension Data Junior Open, 2020 Cape Province Open and 2022 Inverness Intercollegiate event.