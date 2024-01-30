Will Anthony Kim be at the LIV Golf season opener in Mexico? All you need to know

Anthony Kim, who has been on a hiatus since 2012, is reportedly making a return and is most likely to tee off at this week's LIV Golf Mayakoba event. Kim is in talks with LIV Golf's CEO Greg Norman for a potential one-year deal, as per Golf.com.
However, there is still no sign of him playing on the circuit as of now. Things will get clearer as golfers tee off at this week's Mayakoba event on Friday, February 2, in Mexico. The roster for the circuit will be confirmed ahead of the season-opening Mayakoba event.
This year's LIV Golf is likely to have an increased field. But the format of the series and the purse will remain the same. LIV Golf will have 13 teams competing in the third season, along with two individual players, making it a complete roster of 54 players.
Besides Anthony Kim, several other golfers linked to LIV Golf will play at the Mayakoba event.
English golfer Tyrrell Hatton will reportedly tee off on the Saudi circuit in Jon Rahm's Legion XIII. Adrian Meronk is also rumored to compete on the Saudi circuit and will be joining Martin Kaymer's Cleeks GC.
Amateur golfer Caleb Surratt will reportedly join Jon Rahm's Legion XIII along with a newly added member of LIV Golf, Kieran Vincent.
According to a recent report by Fox Sports, Lucas Herbert will also tee off at the Mayakoba event. The Aussie is said to be joining Cameron Smith's Ripper GC.
Who will play at the 2024 LIV Golf Mayakoba?
The LIV Golf Mayakoba event will be held from February 2 to 4 at El Camaleon Golf Course in Mexico. The tournament will take place in a 54-hole stroke format and will have a purse of $25 million.
Most of the players who will play this week have been confirmed, and the rest of the field will be known in a couple of days.
Here is a list of the LIV Golf teams along with their players:
1. Legion XIII
- Jon Rahm
- Caleb Surratt (Reported)
- Keiran Vincent (Reported)
- Tyrrell Hatton (Reported)
2. Aces GC
- Dustin Johnson
- Pat Perez
- Patrick Reed
- Harold Varner III
3. Crushers GC
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Paul Casey
- Charles Howell III
- Anirban Lahiri
4. Fireballs GC
- Sergio Garcia
- Abraham Ancer
- Eugenio Chacarra
- David Puig
5. Torque GC
- Joaquin Niemann
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Mito Pereira
- Carlos Ortiz
6. Hyflyers GC
- Phil Mickelson
- Brendan Steele
- Cameron Tringale
- Andy Ogletree
7. Majesticks GC
- Ian Poulter
- Lee Westwood
- Henrik Stenson
- Sam Horsfield
8. Ripper GC
- Cameron Smith
- Marc Leishman
- Matt Jones
- Lucas Herbert (Reported)
9. Smash GC
- Brooks Koepka
- Talor Gooch
- Jason Kokrak
- Graeme McDowell
10. Rangegoats GC
- Bubba Watson
- Peter Uihlein
- Matthew Wolff
- Thomas Pieters
11. Stinger GC
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Dean Burmester
- Branden Grace
- Charl Schwartzel
12. Ironheads GC
- Kevin Na
- Danny Lee
- Scott Vincent
13. Cleeks GC
- Martin Kaymer
- Richard Bland
- Adrian Meronk (Reported)