Will Anthony Kim be at the LIV Golf season opener in Mexico? All you need to know

Anthony Kim, who has been on a hiatus since 2012, is reportedly making a return and is most likely to tee off at this week's LIV Golf Mayakoba event. Kim is in talks with LIV Golf's CEO Greg Norman for a potential one-year deal, as per Golf.com.

However, there is still no sign of him playing on the circuit as of now. Things will get clearer as golfers tee off at this week's Mayakoba event on Friday, February 2, in Mexico. The roster for the circuit will be confirmed ahead of the season-opening Mayakoba event.

This year's LIV Golf is likely to have an increased field. But the format of the series and the purse will remain the same. LIV Golf will have 13 teams competing in the third season, along with two individual players, making it a complete roster of 54 players.

Besides Anthony Kim, several other golfers linked to LIV Golf will play at the Mayakoba event.

English golfer Tyrrell Hatton will reportedly tee off on the Saudi circuit in Jon Rahm's Legion XIII. Adrian Meronk is also rumored to compete on the Saudi circuit and will be joining Martin Kaymer's Cleeks GC.

Amateur golfer Caleb Surratt will reportedly join Jon Rahm's Legion XIII along with a newly added member of LIV Golf, Kieran Vincent.

According to a recent report by Fox Sports, Lucas Herbert will also tee off at the Mayakoba event. The Aussie is said to be joining Cameron Smith's Ripper GC.

Who will play at the 2024 LIV Golf Mayakoba?

The LIV Golf Mayakoba event will be held from February 2 to 4 at El Camaleon Golf Course in Mexico. The tournament will take place in a 54-hole stroke format and will have a purse of $25 million.

Most of the players who will play this week have been confirmed, and the rest of the field will be known in a couple of days.

Here is a list of the LIV Golf teams along with their players:

1. Legion XIII

Jon Rahm

Caleb Surratt (Reported)

Keiran Vincent (Reported)

Tyrrell Hatton (Reported)

2. Aces GC

Dustin Johnson

Pat Perez

Patrick Reed

Harold Varner III

3. Crushers GC

Bryson DeChambeau

Paul Casey

Charles Howell III

Anirban Lahiri

4. Fireballs GC

Sergio Garcia

Abraham Ancer

Eugenio Chacarra

David Puig

5. Torque GC

Joaquin Niemann

Sebastián Muñoz

Mito Pereira

Carlos Ortiz

6. Hyflyers GC

Phil Mickelson

Brendan Steele

Cameron Tringale

Andy Ogletree

7. Majesticks GC

Ian Poulter

Lee Westwood

Henrik Stenson

Sam Horsfield

8. Ripper GC

Cameron Smith

Marc Leishman

Matt Jones

Lucas Herbert (Reported)

9. Smash GC

Brooks Koepka

Talor Gooch

Jason Kokrak

Graeme McDowell

10. Rangegoats GC

Bubba Watson

Peter Uihlein

Matthew Wolff

Thomas Pieters

11. Stinger GC

Louis Oosthuizen

Dean Burmester

Branden Grace

Charl Schwartzel

12. Ironheads GC

Kevin Na

Danny Lee

Scott Vincent

13. Cleeks GC

Martin Kaymer

Richard Bland

Adrian Meronk (Reported)