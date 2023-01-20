Will Rory McIlroy compete at the Dubai Desert Classic?

Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy will be kickstarting his 2023 season at the Dubai Desert Classic. The world No. 1 is already a two-time champion of the tournament, having won in 2009 and 2015.

McIlroy registered his first win at the Dubai Desert Classic after beating Justin Rose with a one-shot win in 2009. He bagged the title again in 2015 with a three-shot win over Alex Noren.

Ever since it was confirmed in November 2022 that McIlroy would participate in the tournament, talks have been abuzz that will he will surely look to complete a glorious triple with another victory in 2023.

The Dubai Desert Classic will be held at the Majilis course at the Emirates Golf Club from January 26 to 29 2023.

Rory McIlroy to clash against several LIV Golf players at the Dubai Desert Classic

Rory McIlroy (Image via David Cannon/Getty Images for The Match)

In a dramatic face-off, Rory McIlroy will be clashing against several LIV Golf players at the Dubai Desert Classic.

Prominent LIV Golfers including Patrick Reed, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Abraham Ancer, Henrik Stenson, Sam Horsefield, Bernd Weisberger, Adrian Otaegui and Laurie Canter amongst others will also be competing in the tournament.

Rory McIlroy hasn't been active in the PGA Tour events as he plans to begin his season later since he will be featuring in many DP World Tour tournaments. Despite his absence, Mcllroy has managed to maintain his world no. 1 spot in the OWGR.

However, Mcllroy's pole position might be under threat as Scottie Scheffler might dethrone him this week if he is able to pull off a victory at The American Express tournament. However, the points that McIlroy receives at the DP World Tour might not make a meteroic difference to him.

That is not something, the LIV Golf players can boast about as most of them are currently pointless. With the controversial league still not getting OWGR points and the PGA Tour banning defectors from taking part in their tournaments, the points the golfers will receive from the Dubai Desert Classic will mean a lot.

It will certainly be an interesting tournament to witness.

