"Will TGL still be around in 2027?" - Fans react to the Tiger Woods-led league announcing the addition of a new franchise

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy launched the Tomorrow's Golf League (TGL) through their company TMRW Sports. The league, which has six teams: Atlanta Drive GC, Boston Common Golf, Jupiter Links Golf Club, Los Angeles Golf Club, New York Golf Club and The Bay Golf Club, will have a new team, based in Detroit.

An X (previously called Twitter) page, NUCLR Golf, reported:

"The TGL Golf League is expanding, with the addition of a Detroit-based franchise called ‘Motor City Golf Club’ set to tee off in 2027. Ownership will include Michael Hamp and Middle West Partners, Sheila Ford Hamp, principal owner of the Detroit Lions, Rob Walton, owner of the Denver Broncos, and limited partners from the Detroit business community."

Surprisingly, fans weren't pleased with the move. One said that the league is "brutal" to watch and wondered if it would continue until 2027:

"Will TGL still be around in 2027? Brutal to watch"

There were other similar fan comments:

One said: "Just more proof that with enough money, anything is possible, even if it shouldn't be."

Another commented: "I bet in the very near future they allow YouTube golfers to compete in this, and at that point I will be completely OUT."

One explained: "This has to be a tax-break situation for these, otherwise I don’t get it. PAINFULLY boring."

Another commented: "Doesn’t matter how many teams you have, this will die if you only play at one place."

In the league's inaugural season, Atlanta Drive GC beat New York Golf Club in a best-of-three finals series. Atlanta Drive won consecutive rounds with scores of 6-5 and 4-3.

Atlanta's squad received $9 million, which means each player will receive approximately $2.25 million. Meanwhile, the New York team received $4.5 million, which is $1.125 million per player.

How many major championships has Tiger Woods won?

Tiger Woods in TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v ATL - Source: Getty

Tiger Woods is regarded as one of golf's greatest players, winning 82 PGA Tour events, tying Sam Snead for the most ever. Woods achieved his career grand slam at a fairly young age. He has 15 golf major wins, which is the second most in the game's history.

Here's a list of all the PGA Majors Tiger Woods has won:

Masters Tournament: 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005 and 2019

U.S. Open: 2000, 2002 and 2008

PGA Championship: 1999, 2000, 2006 and 2007

Open Championship: 2000, 2005 and 2006

