Will Tiger Woods be at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational? Player’s availability explored

Tiger Woods will not tee off at this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational, despite being eligible to compete in the tournament. Woods holds a lifetime membership to compete in the PGA Tour and can also get to the Arnold Palmer field on sponsor exemption. However, he opted not to compete in the tournament.

The Signature PGA Tour event will kick start with its inaugural round on March 7 and will run through the weekend to conclude with the finale on Sunday, March 10, at the Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club, Orlando.

It is important to note that 42 of the top 50 golfers in the world will tee this week. The tournament features a limited field of 69 players, which includes the world's best golfers who currently play on the PGA Tour.

Tiger Woods played at this week's Seminole Pro-Member golf tournament, which concluded on Monday, March 4, but he struggled with his game and finished in a tie for 44th place (gross) with a score of 70.

It was a one-day tournament featuring top-ranked golfers and celebrities. Woods was joined by Seth Waugh at the event. Frank Edwards and Mackenzie Hughes emerged victorious in the game with a score of 64 gross.

Previously, Woods played at The Genesis Invitational last month but was forced to withdraw due to illness. He will probably make a comeback at The Players Championship, slated to take place later this month.

Did Tiger Woods win the Arnold Palmer Invitational?

The Arnold Palmer Invitational, held at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Florida, stands as one of golf's esteemed tournaments. Tiger Woods boasts a remarkable history at this event, clinching victory a record eight times in his career.

His dominance began in 2000 when he defeated Davis Love III by four strokes. Woods continued his winning streak by defending his title in 2001 against Phil Mickelson by one stroke, and then in 2002 against Michael Campbell by four strokes. His reign extended from 2000 to 2004 with four consecutive victories.

In 2008, Woods once again triumphed, narrowly defeating Bart Bryant by one stroke, and successfully defended his title the following year. His remarkable feat continued with wins in 2012 and 2013, totaling eight victories overall, including five successful title defenses.

Last year, Kurt Kitayama secured victory with a one-stroke lead over Harris English and Rory McIlroy. The other winners of the prestigious tournament include Rory McIlroy (2018), Jason Day (2016), Ernie Els (2010, 1998), Vijay Singh (2007), and Phil Mickelson (1997).

The tournament was previously called the Bay Hills Invitational until 2007 when it was renamed to Arnold Palmer Invitational.