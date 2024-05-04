Will Tiger Woods be at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship? Golfer's availability and schedule explored

Tiger Woods' last appearance on the golf course came at the prestigious Augusta National Golf Course. Woods made the cut for a record 24th consecutive time at the venue.

Since the 2024 Masters, he has skipped all other tournaments, including the signature event 2024 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links two weeks back. Now, fans are left wondering if Tiger Woods will be participating in the upcoming Wells Fargo Championship. The tournament is scheduled from May 9 to 12, 2024, at the Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club.

However, Tiger Woods won't be participating in the sixth signature event of the year i.e., the Wells Fargo Championship. The field has been declared for the competition and Woods' name doesn't appear on the list.

Further, Woods committed to participating in all the Majors in the 2024 calendar. At the 2024 Masters, Woods said in the conference with the press, including Sportskeeda:

"This is a golf course (Augusta National Golf Course) I knew going into it, so I’m going to do my homework going forward at Pinehurst, Valhalla and Troon, but that’s kind of the game plan."

Further, Woods in an interview on Today's show, Woods said that he intends to participate in at least one event a month. He said:

"I have basically the next three months. So, I have three Majors, and hopefully that will all work out."

Therefore, Tiger Woods' next appearance on the golf course would be at the 2024 PGA Championship at the Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Kentucky, from May 16 to 19, a week before the Wells Fargo Championship.

Further, Woods has also confirmed his participation through his recently launched clothing brand Sun Day Red. On a group of merchandise, it says:

"The Hunt is a preview of the colors Tiger will be wearing at the 2024 PGA Championship."

Tiger Woods receives a special exemption from the 2024 US Open

Recently, the former World No. 1 received a special exemption from the 2024 US Open. The 2024 US Open will be held from June 13 to 16 at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club. Tiger Woods has been exempted automatically in all four Majors since the 1996 PGA Championship.

The USGA Chief Championship Officer John Bodenhamer said:

"The story of the U.S. Open could not be written without Tiger Woods. From his 15-stroke victory at Pebble Beach in 2000 to his inspiring win on a broken leg at Torrey Pines in 2008, this championship is simply better when Tiger is in the field, and his accomplishments in the game undoubtedly made this an easy decision for our special exemption committee."

On receiving the special exemption, Tiger Woods said that he was honored to receive the special exemption, and the US Open has helped him define his career. He said:

"The US Open, our national championship, is a truly special event for our game and one that has helped define my career.

"I'm honored to receive this exemption and could not be more excited for the opportunity to compete in this year’s US Open, especially at Pinehurst, a venue that means so much to the game."

At Valhalla and Pinehurst, Woods will look to improve on his Masters performance where he finished at T60 after his career-worst Masters score of 16 over 304.