Will Tiger Woods be at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open? Ace golfer’s availability and upcoming schedule explored

Tiger Woods will not compete at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open this week. Although the American golfer holds eligibility to compete on the PGA Tour, he would not be gracing the TPC Scottsdale field.
The 2024 WM Phoenix Open is slated to start this week with its inaugural round taking place on February 8. The tournament features a stellar field consisting of defending champion Scottie Scheffler, 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner Wyndham Clark and former Major winner Justin Thomas.
However, Woods will not be playing this week. The 15-time Major champion will return to professional events next week at the 2024 Genesis Invitational Open. He competed in the event last year and would again return in 2024.
Tiger Woods holds an exemption to compete on the PGA Tour until the end of the 2024 season as the winner of the 2019 Masters. It is important to note that the PGA Tour allows Masters winners to compete on their circuit for five years.
Below is a list of potential future events in which Tiger Woods could play in the next few months:
- Genesis Invitational: Feb. 15-18
- Players Championship: March 14–17
- Masters: April 11–14
- PGA Championship: May 16–19
- Open Championship: July 18-21
2024 WM Phoenix Open field
The 2024 WM Phoenix Open features a stellar field. However, two of the top-ranked golfers withdrew from the competition ahead of its start.
Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele, who were originally set to take part in the competition, will not be playing this week.
Here is the field for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open:
- Tyson Alexander
- Byeong Hun An
- Aaron Baddeley
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Zac Blair
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Hayden Buckley
- Sam Burns
- Bud Cauley
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Joel Dahmen
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Rickie Fowler
- Doug Ghim
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Chris Gotterup
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Garrick Higgo
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- J.B. Holmes
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Sungjae Im
- Zach Johnson
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Kurt Kitayama
- Jake Knapp
- Ben Kohles
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Nate Lashley
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Jesse Mueller
- Grayson Murray
- Matt NeSmith
- Alex Noren
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- C.T. Pan
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Adam Scott
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Kevin Stadler
- Scott Stallings
- Sam Stevens
- Kevin Streelman
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Camilo Villegas
- Matt Wallace
- Vince Whaley
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Cameron Young
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan