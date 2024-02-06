Will Tiger Woods be at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open? Ace golfer’s availability and upcoming schedule explored

Tiger Woods will not compete at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open this week. Although the American golfer holds eligibility to compete on the PGA Tour, he would not be gracing the TPC Scottsdale field.

The 2024 WM Phoenix Open is slated to start this week with its inaugural round taking place on February 8. The tournament features a stellar field consisting of defending champion Scottie Scheffler, 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner Wyndham Clark and former Major winner Justin Thomas.

However, Woods will not be playing this week. The 15-time Major champion will return to professional events next week at the 2024 Genesis Invitational Open. He competed in the event last year and would again return in 2024.

Tiger Woods holds an exemption to compete on the PGA Tour until the end of the 2024 season as the winner of the 2019 Masters. It is important to note that the PGA Tour allows Masters winners to compete on their circuit for five years.

Below is a list of potential future events in which Tiger Woods could play in the next few months:

Genesis Invitational: Feb. 15-18

Players Championship: March 14–17

Masters: April 11–14

PGA Championship: May 16–19

Open Championship: July 18-21

2024 WM Phoenix Open field

The 2024 WM Phoenix Open features a stellar field. However, two of the top-ranked golfers withdrew from the competition ahead of its start.

Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele, who were originally set to take part in the competition, will not be playing this week.

Here is the field for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open:

