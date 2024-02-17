Will Tiger Woods play the Genesis Invitational 2024 round 3? Status explored amid illness

Tiger Woods will not be seen in the Saturday round of the Genesis Invitational 2024 after he pulled out of the event during the second round on Friday due to flu and dehydration.

The much-anticipated comeback of Tiger Woods could hardly last for 24 holes after the golfer complained of uneasiness during the second day at Riviera. He had carded 1-over 72 in the opening round and was 1-over for the second round after six holes. However, following his tee shot on the seventh, he was taken off the course in the golf cart.

Later, Rob McNamara, Woods' close friend and EVP of TGR Ventures, addressed the media and shared the information regarding the golfer's health update. He revealed that the golfer had started feeling flu-like symptoms, which became worse on Friday morning.

"He had a little bit of a fever and that, and was better during the warm-up," McNamara said as per PGA Tour. "But then when he got out there and was walking and playing, he started feeling dizzy. Ultimately the doctors are saying he's got some -- potentially some type of flu and that he was dehydrated."

He added that the 48-year-old golfer received an on-site treatment with an IV bag, was doing better than before, and would soon be released on his own. McNamara also assured the media that the symptoms were not physical at all and that his back was fine. For the uninitiated, Woods had said that he got back spasms during the final few holes in the first round of the Genesis Invitational.

"It was all medical illness, dehydration, which is now the symptoms are reversing themselves now that he's had an IV," McNamara added.

Ahead of the third round at the Genesis Invitational 2024, Patrick Cantlay took a five-stroke lead after shooting 6-under 65 on Friday to aggregate at 13-under after 36 holes.

Jason Day, Luke List, and Mackenzie Hughes were tied for second at 8-under. While List and Day were unmoved after shooting 69, Hughes jumped 13 spots after firing 65.

Tee times explored for the Saturday round of Genesis Invitational 2024

Here are the tee time details for the third round of the Genesis Invitational 2024 (all times ET):

10:20 am: Denny McCarthy

10:25 am: Si Woo Kim, Charley Hoffman

10:35 am: Gary Woodland, Lee Hodges

10:45 am: Sungjae Im, Seamus Power

10:55 am: Eric Cole, Chase Johnson

11:05 am: Sam Burns, Taylor Moore

11:15 am: Ben Griffin, Emiliano Grillo

11:25 am: Collin Morikawa, Nicolai Hojgaard

11:35 am: Andrew Putnam, Sahith Theegala

11:45 am: Lucas Glover, Ludvig Aberg

12:00 pm: Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott

12:10 pm: Nick Taylor, Viktor Hovland

12:20 pm: Adam Svensson, Adam Hadwin

12:30 pm: Russell Henley, J.T. Poston

12:40 pm: Kurt Kitayama, Ben An

12:50 pm: Brian Harman, Rickie Fowler

1:00 pm: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd

1:10 pm: Cameron Young, Tom Kim

1:20 pm: Harris English, Cam Davis

1:30 pm: Max Homa, Beau Hossler

1:45 pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler

1:56 pm: Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama

2:07 pm: Xander Schauffele, Tom Hoge

2:18 pm: Corey Conners, Will Zalatoris

2:29 pm: Jason Day, Mackenzie Hughes

2:40 pm: Patrick Cantlay, Luke List