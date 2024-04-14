Will Tiger Woods wear red on Sunday at the Masters? Sun Day Red options explored

Tiger Woods will tee off for the finale of the Masters 2024 at Augusta National Golf Course on Sunday, April 14, likely donning the Sun Day Red outfit. The American golfer parted ways with longtime clothing sponsor Nike earlier this year and subsequently collaborated with TaylorMade to launch Sun Day Red, a golf apparel company.

Woods debuted in the Sun Day Red outfit at The Genesis Invitational 2024. However, he was forced to withdraw from the competition after the second round, preventing fans from seeing him in his renowned red Sunday t-shirt. Now that the legendary golfer has made the cut at the Masters 2024, he will tee off on Sunday for the finale of the Masters and is likely to be seen in Sun Day Red's red color t-shirt.

During the third round of the tournament on Saturday, April 13, Woods was spotted using an ice pack to ease the pain in his back, leaving fans hoping and praying for his successful progression to the finale. His health has been a major issue over the last few years, affecting his outing on the golf course.

Tiger Woods had to withdraw from the Masters in 2023 due to ankle pain. Despite not actively playing golf in the last few months, he displayed a decent performance in the last three rounds of the Masters 2024.

Following the three rounds of the Masters 2024, Tiger Woods finds himself in a tie for 52nd place with a score of over par 11. He will enter the final round of the event 18 strokes behind the leader, Scottie Scheffler. Although Tiger Woods has little chance of winning the Masters on Sunday, fans are eagerly anticipating seeing him in his famous Sunday Red outfit.

When will Tiger Woods tee off on Sunday at the Masters 2024?

Tiger Woods will tee off for the finale of the Masters on Sunday, April 14, at Augusta National Golf Course at 9:35 a.m. ET. He will be paired with amateur golfer Neal Shipley.

The golfers will commence the final round of the Masters at 9:15 a.m. ET, with Adam Hadwin and Vijay Singh taking the first shot, followed by Jake Knapp and Grayson Murray. Phil Mickelson and Shane Lowry are scheduled to tee off together at 11:15 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, tournament leader Scottie Scheffler will tee off in a group with Collin Morikawa at 2:35 p.m. ET.

It is important to note that after making the cut at the Masters 2024 on Friday, Tiger Woods made history by becoming the golfer to make the most consecutive cuts at Augusta.

He had a decent start to the event with two rounds of 73 and 72. However, he encountered major trouble in the third round, shooting an 82 with eight bogeys, two double bogeys, and two birdies. His performance in the third round led to him slipping down 30 positions on the leaderboard, settling in a tie for 52nd place.