Will Viktor Hovland be at the Masters 2025? Valspar Championship winner’s perks explored

Viktor Hovland has earned many perks on the PGA Tour after his victory at the Valspar Championship on March 23. This win is special because it marks his first PGA Tour victory in 18 months. Not only that, but Hovland also failed to make the cut in his last three PGA events. However, his win at the Copperhead Course has turned everything around for him.

As per PGA Tour rules, Viktor Hovland has earned multiple exemptions for various signature events, majors, and a few other tournaments this year and in 2026. Additionally, Sunday’s win has confirmed the extension of his PGA Tour membership. Let’s dive into the details.

Viktor Hovland finished in the top 50 of the FedExCup standings last year. Not only that, but he also tied for 12th place, which has secured him automatic entry into all ‘Signature Events’ on the PGA Tour for the remainder of the season.

Apart from this, Hovland has also qualified for all four majors: The Masters, the PGA Championship, the U.S. Open, and The Open Championship. He secured this qualification by finishing among the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings last year.

The Sentry event, held in Kapalua, Hawaii, every year, includes players who qualified for the Tour Championship the prior year. This means that Viktor Hovland is also eligible to compete in this event next year.

The PGA Tour Communications’ post on X (formerly Twitter) further highlights Hovland’s achievements:

“With Viktor Hovland’s win at the Valspar Championship, he earns 500 FedExCup points to move from No. 137 to No. 26 in the FedExCup standings and from No. 19 to No. 8 in the Official World Golf Ranking.”

Hovland had a multi-year exemption prior to the 2025 season due to his past performances. Now, his victory at the Valspar Championship has added another year to his PGA Tour membership, extending it until 2029.

Viktor Hovland: From struggles to victory at the Valspar Championship

The 2023 season was a strong one for Viktor Hovland. That year, he won three PGA Tour events: the Tour Championship, the BMW Championship, and the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. However, he then experienced a slump for an entire season.

In 2024, Hovland failed to win a single PGA Tour event. He played in 16 tournaments, finishing as a runner-up in one event and securing two top-10 finishes. Additionally, he recorded eight top-25 finishes, made the cut in 13 events, and missed the cut in three.

The first three months of the 2025 season were even worse. Before entering the Valspar Championship this year, Hovland played in five events and missed the cut in three of them. He recorded one top-10 finish and two top-25 finishes.

With his victory at the 2025 Valspar Championship, Hovland pocketed $1,566,000 in prize money. The tournament’s runner-up, Justin Thomas, earned $948,300, while third-place finisher Jacob Bridgeman took home $600,300.

