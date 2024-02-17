Will Zalatoris’ hole-in-one rewards him and his caddie with a car at the Genesis Invitational

Will Zalatoris got a hole-in-one on the 14th hole of the second round at The Genesis Invitational 2024. Zalatoris was awarded for this feat with two cars, one for himself and one for his caddie Joel Stock.

They are a GV80 and an Electrified GV70, the first one for Zalatoris and the second one for Stock. Both vehicles are from Genesis, the name sponsor of the event.

Genesis is the luxury division of Korean manufacturer Hyundai. The Genesis GV8o is a mid-size luxury crossover SUV, which began production in 2020. In the United States, it is marketed for a price starting at $59,050.

As for the Electrified GV70, it is a modified version of the successful GV70. It consists of 2 electric motors for four-wheel drive. In the United States, it is marketed at a price starting at $66,450.

Will Zalatoris' is not the first ace of the week at Riviera. Justin Thomas landed one during last Wednesday's pro-am event. Unfortunately for him, he got it outside of the official tournament, so he didn't get the mouth-watering prize for him and his caddie.

Will Zalatoris at the Genesis Invitational

The 2024 edition is Will Zalatoris' fifth start at the Genesis Invitational. He has done very well in his four previous editions, missing only one cut and finishing in the Top 26 in the other three.

His best result so far has been a fourth-place finish in 2023. In addition, he finished T15 in 2021 and T26 in 2022. His best score for 72 holes was 13-under 271 in 2023 when he also scored his best round (64, last day).

During the first round of 2024, Will Zalatoris scored 5 under 66. He had an exceptional front nine, with a score of 29 and six birdies, four of them in a row. He then had one more birdie and two bogeys.

In the second round, Zalatoris was less tight and had five bogeys and four birdies. For that reason, his spectacular eagle on the 14th hole was decisive for him to finish with a score of 1 under for the round and 6 under for the first 36 holes.

With that score, Zalatoris is temporarily placed T8, three strokes behind current leaders Cam Davis and Patric Cantlay.