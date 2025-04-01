"Wish I could believe you" - Tiger Woods' announcement of new social initiative taken as an April Fools' prank by fans

Tiger Woods sent golf fans on X into a frenzy after pulling an April Fools' prank on Tuesday morning. The 82-time PGA Tour winner used his audience of 6.4 million followers on X to make a fake announcement regarding his participation at The Masters.

Tiger's prank draws back to his recent achilles surgery, which he announced on X on March 11 of this year. The injury put him out of action indefinitely and the golf world likely won't see him play professional golf until 2026.

On Tuesday morning, Woods took to X to make a fake announcement that he was planning to tee it up at The Masters next week.

"I can’t believe I am saying this, but a few weeks after rupturing my left Achilles, the sleeping in a hyperbaric chamber plus the explosive lifts my doctors and trainers have me ready to play the Masters next week! Can’t wait! See y’all on the course," Tiger Woods posted on X Tuesday morning.

About five minutes later, Tiger reposted his own X post and clarified that it was an April Fools' prank.

"P.S. April Fools my Achilles is still a mess :)" Tiger Woods said in his repost of his April Fools' prank.

Later in the day, Tiger posted about a new social initiative he's doing in Philadelphia, which had golf fans questioning in the comments whether this was legit or not, given it was still April 1.

Expand Tweet

"I wish I could believe you," one user replied.

"Nice April Fools joke, Tiger," another user replied to Tiger's post.

One user even asked if this post could be the prank and if he could play in The Masters next week.

"Can this be the April fools and you play in The Masters next week?" the user replied.

"This doesn’t make up for the April fools joke. But very cool nonetheless," one user replied.

Another user questioned whether or not this was also an April Fools' post.

"Is this real or is this like your Achilles?" another user replied.

Another user suggested he should have posted this on Wednesday to clear up any April Fools' confusion.

"Probably should have posted this tomorrow, Sir," the user replied.

Tiger's April Fools' joke post has garnered close to nine million views on X.

Tiger Woods is set to miss The Masters for the first time since 2021

Tiger Woods at The Masters Tournament 2024 (via Getty)

Despite the April Fools' post, Tiger Woods will not being playing at The Masters next week. The five-time Masters champion will be missing the tournament for the first time since 2021. The only player to win more green jackets than Tiger Woods is Jack Nicklaus, who has six.

Tiger missed the tournament in April of 2021 due to his near-fatal car accident in February of that year. Prior to that, Tiger hadn't missed The Masters since 2017, also due to injury.

Tiger has played in 26 Masters events and only missed the cut one time, in 1996, when he was still an amatuer. In the wake of his achilles surgery, his golfing future is unclear. Achilles injuries can take more than a year to fully heal, so it is unclear if he will play professional golf in 2025 or have to wait until 2026.

