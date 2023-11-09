“World number 1 in pickleball” – Fans react to World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler taking on the World No. 1 pickleball player 

Ben Johns, the top-ranked male pickleball player, faced off against current World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler. The latter faced Johns and teammate John Isner in a matchup alongside top-ranked female pickleball player Anna Leigh Waters.

Not only is Scottie Scheffler a fantastic golfer, but his pickleball skills also astounded many. It was undoubtedly difficult to play against the game's highest-ranked player, but Scheffler not only participated in the battle but also dominated it.

The PGA Tour shared a video of Scheffler playing against Johns on its X account with a caption that read:

"World No. 1 in golf vs. world No. 1 in pickleball. Scottie Scheffler can do it all. @PPATour"

Expand Tweet

Fans jumped to the comments section to talk about his pickleball game.

“World number 1 in pickleball,” one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Another highlighted that he was playing with World No. 1.

"He did have the #1 woman Pickleball Pro @AnnaLeighWaters as his partner, so you gotta factor that in. Kinda like teeing off downwind on a Par 5 with a wide fairway!" another user wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Pickball #1 still a better putter than scottie probably," commented another fan.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fans reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Scottie Scheffler's performance in 2023

Scottie Scheffler has had a good season playing golf on the PGA Tour in 2023. He was absolutely fabulous with his game had some amazing performances and topped the Official World Golf Rankings.

Scheffler won the Masters in 2022 and he started the new year playing at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, where he finished in a tie for seventh place.

Scheffler then played at The American Express and tied for eleventh place. He won the 2023 WM Phoenix Open before finishing at the T12 position at the Genesis Invitational. Scheffler has won two tournaments in 2023 and has 13 top-10 finishes.

Here are the results of all the tournaments Scottie Scheffler played in 2023:

Sentry Tournament of Champions: T7

The American Express: T11

WM Phoenix Open: 1

The Genesis Invitational: T12

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T4

THE PLAYERS Championship: 1

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: 4

Masters Tournament: T10

RBC Heritage: T11

AT&T Byron Nelson: T5

PGA Championship: T2

Charles Schwab Challenge: T3

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: 3

U.S. Open: 3

Travelers Championship: T4

Genesis Scottish Open: T3

The Open Championship: T23

FedEx St. Jude Championship: T31

BMW Championship: T2

TOUR Championship: T6

Scottie Scheffler last played at the Ryder Cup where the European team defeated the American team. He will next play at the 2023 Hero World Challenge, which will take place in the last week of November.