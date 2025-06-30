"Would rather take an injured Max Homa" - Fans debate if Patrick Reed should play for USA in the Ryder Cup

Patrick Reed’s win at LIV Golf Dallas has ignited a debate over his inclusion in the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team. Reed won his first-ever individual LIV Golf title at Dallas on June 29, defeating Louis Oosthuizen and Paul Casey in a playoff. He opened the tournament with a five-under-par round, sharing the lead with Harold Varner III.
NUCLR Golf posted on X, asking if Reed, known for his Ryder Cup record, should be considered following his win. They shared the post on June 30, captioning it as:
"🚨🏳️⚧️👀#DISCUSSION— After a win at LIV Dallas and a history as Captain America, do you think Patrick Reed should be considered for the U.S. Ryder Cup team?"
One fan commented:
"Would rather take an injured Max Homa."
In contrast to the previous comment, an X handle (@TeeTimesPub) supported Patrick Reed by commenting:
'Clearly yes."
Another fan strongly disagreed with the possibility, writing:
"Never."
One disappointed fan commented:
"He’s played in 3 Ryder cups his whole career and only has secured 8 points for the US."
One supporter of Reed commented:
"Absolutely. Especially with a decent finish at The Open. Played okay at the US Open to go with it."
"Depends…does he still cheat?"
Reed's Ryder Cup record stands at 7-3-2. He played a key role for Team USA in previous editions, particularly in 2014 and 2016. On the other hand, Max Homa was a key contributor to Team USA in the 2023 Ryder Cup with 3.5 points.
Currently, he is dealing with a minor back injury picked up during the Travelers Championship. Homa has missed five consecutive cuts and has fallen outside the top 100 in the FedEx Cup standings. Meanwhile, let's look at Reed's performance at the recently concluded LIV Golf event in detail.
Patrick Reed ends four-year drought with LIV Golf Dallas win
Patrick Reed recently captured his first-ever LIV Golf title at LIV Golf Dallas 2025. He began the final round with a three-shot lead at Maridoe Golf Club. However, his final round featured five bogeys and just two birdies, leading to a 3-over 75 that opened the door for Jinichiro Kozuma and Oosthuizen, both carded 68s, while Casey posted an even-par 72 to force the playoff.
Reed needed only one extra hole to get the job done. He shot the birdie to claim victory. He earned $4,000,000 as the winner's prize. Meanwhile, here's a look at the payouts for winning the LIV Golf Dallas 2025:
- 1. Patrick Reed: $4,000,000
- T2. Louis Oosthuizen: $1,583,333
- T2. Jinichiro Kozuma: $1,583,333
- T2. Paul Casey: $1,583,333
- T5. Harold Varner III: $656,250
- T5. Tom McKibbin: $656,250
- T5. Charles Howell III: $656,250
- T5. Tyrrell Hatton: $656,250
- T9. Cameron Tringale: $423,750
- T9. Bryson DeChambeau: $423,750
- T11. Jon Rahm: $370,000
- T11. Anirban Lahiri: $370,000
- T13. Dustin Johnson: $320,000
- T13. Cameron Smith: $320,000
- T13. David Puig: $320,000
- T16. Sebastián Muñoz: $277,500
- T16. Abraham Ancer: $277,500
- T18. Martin Kaymer: $250,000
- T18. Dean Burmester: $250,000
- T18. Richard Bland: $250,000
- T21. Charl Schwartzel: $225,000
- T21. Ben Campbell: $225,000
- T23. Branden Grace: $205,000
- T23. Joaquín Niemann: $205,000
- T25. Sergio Garcia: $180,000
- T25. Anthony Kim: $180,000
- T25. Sam Horsfield: $180,000
- T25. Lee Westwood: $180,000
- T25. Henrik Stenson: $180,000
- T25. Marc Leishman: $180,000
- T25. Brendan Steele: $180,000