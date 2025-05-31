"Wouldn't have it any other way" - Jena Sims poses with son Crew Koepka ahead of the 2025 SI Swimsuit Swim Week

Jena Sims recently shared a touching moment with her son, Crew Koepka, via Instagram stories. Brooks Koepka's wife is all set for the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Swim Week in Miami.

Sims posted a series of Instagram stories on May 31 expressing her excitement for the SI swimsuit week. She also highlighted her family's presence in Miami for the event while posting a selfie picture of herself with her son. She captioned the story with:

"Wouldn't have it any other way."

Jena Sims's Instagram story - Source: IG@jenamsims

Sims, who jointly won the SI Swim search in 2023, made her debut in the 2024 issue and was honored as the 2024 SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year. She returned for the 2025 edition with a photoshoot in Bermuda, captured by photographer Ben Watts.

The American actress shared her excitement for the upcoming SI Week event with another Instagram story on May 31. Sims captioned her story with:

"Ready for us! @si swimsuit"

"SHOW TIME"

Jena Sims's Instagram story - Source: IG@jenamsims

Apart from modelling, Jena Sims is the founder and president of HBBQs Inc., which supports children with illnesses and challenges. She has been organising Pageants of Hope, an inclusive event aimed at boosting self-esteem among adolescents in challenging environments.

Sims' husband Brooks Koepka has been supportive of her endeavors, recently sharing her SI swimsuit cover on his Instagram with a caption that read, "I'm proud of you."

Jena Sims turns heads with her look at the SI Swimsuit event in Miami

Actress, entrepreneur, and fashion influencer Sims brought her signature style to the Sports Illustrated swimsuit event in Miami this week. Known for her roles in The Vampire Diaries and Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, Sims has made several appearances across the multi-day event.

One of her standout looks at the Sports Illustrated Miami event was a brown crochet dress adorned with starfish motifs priced at $178. The dress, from the popular retailer Revolve, was accessorized with white statement earrings, a matching white handbag, and stacked bangles from luxury lifestyle brand BuDhaGirl.

Jena M Sims's Instagram story - Source: IG@jenamsims

With over 327,000 followers on Instagram, Jena Sims often attends golf events, cheering for her husband, Brooks Koepka. The five-time major winner is taking a short break before heading into the LIV Golf Virginia event at Robert Trent Golf Club, scheduled to begin on June 6. After his disappointing performance at the 2025 PGA Championship, where he failed to make the cut, Koepka is in search of his first win of the season.

As of the 2025 season so far, Koepka managed a strong runner-up finish in Singapore and placed 7th in Adelaide. He finished tied for 35th in Hong Kong, his weakest LIV showing this year.

