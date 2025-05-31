Jena Sims styles a $178 Star Fish dress at Sports Illustrated Miami event

American actress and influencer Jena Sims recently attended a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit event in Miami. She wore several stylish looks to the event, including a starfish dress that cost $178.
Sims is popular for being an entrepreneur and actress, with a vast filmography spanning shows such as The Vampire Diaries and Sharknado 5: Global Swarming. She is also married to the five-time major champion and LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka. With 327,000 Instagram followers, Jena Sims doubles as a fashion influencer.
Recently, Jena Sims shared a picture of herself wearing a fashionable brown crochet dress for the magazine’s beach party on Instagram. The dress was designed with starfish patterns and is from the brand Revolve. She styled the outfit with white earrings, a white bag, and a stack of handcrafted bangles from the brand BuDhaGirl.
Here’s a look at Sims’ story:
For her second look, the 36-year-old wore a blue and red fun-themed beach outfit from the brand Andi Bagus. Subsequently. She posted more pictures where she can be seen sporting a different look— a multicolored two-piece swimsuit. However, this time, she was matching with her husband, Brooks Koepka, and their son, Crew. The picture was captioned:
“Whole fam matching.”
Take a look at the picture here:
Jena Sims shared more clips from the event, enjoying herself with her family. She shared several videos and pictures where she was captured dancing and laughing with friends and enjoying silly, playful moments with Koepka.
Jena Sims wins Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year
Last year, Jena Sims made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in the magazine’s 2024 issue. This year, she was featured in the magazine for a second time and was also named Rookie of the Year.
Sims was presented with the award during the magazine launch, which was held in New York. From the video she shared, she can be seen standing on the red carpet, getting ready to pose for a picture with MJ Day, the editor of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
Day then surprisingly whipped out the trophy and presented it to her. Sims was left speechless as she hugged the magazine editor and thanked her. The post was captioned:
“Serving looks and taking titles 😉 @jenamsims is your 2024 #SISwimsuit Rookie of the Year 🏆 #SISwimsuit #ROTY #JenaSims”
Take a look:
For the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, Sims was photographed in Bermuda. She donned several stylish swimsuits for the photoshoot, including a two-piece gold swimsuit adorned with studs. She shared pictures from the shoot, expressing appreciation for the opportunity to work with the brand again.
In the comment section, Brooks Koepka showed support for his wife by telling her to “go off” and calling himself the “luckiest guy in the world.”