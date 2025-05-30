"It's better topless" - Jena Sims lands in Miami as she prepares for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Swim Week

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, landed in Miami, as the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Swim Week is about to commence. The American Model recently shared an exciting update for her 327k followers on Instagram.

Ad

Sims has been in the modeling industry for years, working with different brands. She began competing for pageantry titles while she was still a teenager. Jena Sims' biggest break came back in 2024 when she made her debut in the 2024 SI Swimsuit issue. She shared an Instagram story with her followers regarding the same.

Sims shared a short video from Miami, sitting in a car wearing a pink and white patterned top. She was on her way to a photoshoot for the magazine, ahead of SI Swimsuit Week. Jena Sims wrote a cheeky caption, referring to the retractable car roof:

Ad

Trending

"It's better topless. @si_swimsuit @miniusa"

Screenshot from Sims' Instagram story/Source: @jenamsims on IG

For Jena Sims, the company sent a blue Mini Cooper, which could be seen in her previous Instagram stories. The light blue Cooper Convertible is currently listed for $34,000 on Mini USA's official website. Take a look at some of her Instagram stories, where the customized car could be spotted:

Ad

Screenshots of the Cooper used in Sims' shoot/IG: @jenamsims

It will be an exciting week ahead for Sims and her fans. Apart from sharing updates regarding modeling events and her photoshoots, Jena Sims also shares outfits for different occasions.

Ad

During this year's Masters Tournament, she shared a month-long outfit series for her fans, titled "30 days 30 outfits". She is widely known for her stylish choices, thanks to her experience in the beauty industry.

Jena Sims shares honest take on her fashion choices in Summer

Sims' bold outfit choices on different occasions have often made headlines. As she heads into the Swim Week, the model sat down for an interview with the Sports Illustrated Social Club.

Ad

During the conversation, Jena Sims gave her fans a hint at the swimsuit styles she is going to prefer. Apart from that, Sims also talked about her choices in the Summer.

"You know what I’ve seen that I really love on swimsuits this year is, like, the ones that have flowers. It almost looks like a hairclip between the boobs. I love that. My go-to is just anything I can hike up to really accentuate my waist. I like to wear as little as possible."

Ad

Sims also shared advice that any aspiring model might need regarding striking poses during photoshoot sessions.

"I feel like MJ, he really loves interesting poses. Like, the photos that make it into the magazine the women are doing amazing things with their arms, or it’s, like, there’s something different. And I think I really worked on that from last year..."

Apart from being a popular model and Hollywood actress, Sims is also a philanthropist and social activist. Her company, Has Been Beauty Queens, holds a special program called Pageant Of Hope for children facing extreme challenges.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More